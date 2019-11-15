Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for November 2019, December 2019 and January 2020
Nov 15, 2019, 12:16 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution for the months of November 2019, December 2019 and January 2020 as per the following schedule:
|
Month
|
Record Date
|
Distribution Date
|
Distribution Amount
|
November, 2019
|
November 30, 2019
|
December 16, 2019
|
$0.06875
|
December, 2019
|
December 31, 2019
|
January 15, 2020
|
$0.06875
|
January, 2020
|
January 31, 2020
|
February 17, 2020
|
$0.06875
ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
For further information: David Giraud, Chief Executive Officer, Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: +33 1 5643 3323, david.giraud@inovalis.com; Khalil Hankach, Chief Financial Officer, Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: + 33 1 5643 3323, khalil.hankach@inovalis.com
