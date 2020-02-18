Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for February, March & April 2020
Feb 18, 2020, 15:42 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution for the months of February, March and April 2020 as per the following schedule:
|
Month
|
Record Date
|
Distribution Date
|
Distribution Amount
|
February, 2020
|
February 28, 2020
|
March 16, 2020
|
$0.06875
|
March, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
April 15, 2020
|
$0.06875
|
April, 2020
|
April 30, 2020
|
May 15, 2020
|
$0.06875
ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
