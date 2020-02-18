Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for February, March & April 2020

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution for the months of February, March and April 2020 as per the following schedule:

Month Record Date Distribution Date Distribution Amount February, 2020 February 28, 2020 March 16, 2020 $0.06875 March, 2020 March 31, 2020 April 15, 2020 $0.06875 April, 2020 April 30, 2020 May 15, 2020 $0.06875

ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

