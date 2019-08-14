Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions For August, September and October 2019

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution for the months of August, September and October, 2019 as per the following schedule:

Month Record Date Distribution Date Distribution Amount August, 2019 August 30, 2019 September 16, 2019 $0.06875 September, 2019 September 30, 2019 October 15, 2019 $0.06875 October, 2019 October 31, 2019 November 15, 2019 $0.06875

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

