Innovative Tennant Decorative Stone Slurry™ System by Tennant Coatings Elevates Epoxy Flooring with Groundbreaking Functional Benefits and New Luxury Look

Tennant Coatings, as a division of Tennant Company, the globally renowned floor cleaning equipment manufacturer, is at the forefront of flooring knowledge, expertise and experience. Tennant offers facilities the most complete range of solutions to meet nearly every flooring need. With the new Tennant Decorative Stone Slurry TM System , the company is again proving its leadership in the resinous floor coating industry. The Tennant Coatings brand now encompasses low-emissions, LEEDv4-certified epoxy and urethane systems, as well as vinyl ester coatings and cutting-edge concrete polishing products.

"The new Tennant Decorative Stone SlurryTM System takes epoxy flooring aesthetics, performance and installation to a new level and has received accolades from our authorized contractor network," said Don Andrews, VP of Tennant Coatings. "Our experienced installers recognize the competitive advantages offered by the system, in terms of faster floor and cove installation, outstanding performance and "invisible" repairs. We're excited to see this innovative solution installed in pharmaceutical and education facilities, among others, in the coming months."

