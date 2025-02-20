Innovative Surface Treatment in the Electronics Industry

The problem of oxide layers

Metal surfaces react when exposed to oxygen, forming unwanted oxide layers that can significantly affect the processing and functionality of components. Particularly in the electronics industry, where components are becoming smaller and more powerful, clean, oxide-free surfaces are essential to ensure the quality and lifetime of the product. Traditional methods for removing these layers are often based on aggressive chemicals and pollute the environment.

The solution: Plasmatreat's REDOX-Tool

The new REDOX-Tool uses Openair-Plasma - a special form of plasma technology at atmospheric pressure - to clean surfaces precisely, efficiently and without the use of harmful chemicals. The process automatically removes oxide layers, allowing components to be processed immediately. This innovation can speed up production processes, reduce costs and protect the environment.

Easy integration and adaptation

The technology is not only environmentally friendly, but also extremely flexible: the REDOX-Tool can be easily integrated into existing production lines and adapted to different materials or requirements. Whether for the production of semiconductors, lead frames or power modules, the tool offers a solution for many applications and high volumes.

Highest efficiency with smallest components

"With the REDOX-Tool, we are setting new standards in the electronics industry. Even with the smallest components, we achieve outstanding results in oxide removal using environmentally friendly processes," explains Nico Coenen, Global Director Electronics Market at Plasmatreat GmbH.

Eco-friendly, efficient and future-oriented

The REDOX-Tool combines top performance with sustainability and helps to meet the demands of modern industries. Plasmatreat thus underlines its status as a leading provider of innovative plasma technologies.

What is Openair-Plasma?

Plasma is also known as the 4th state of matter, alongside solids, liquids and gases. When energy is added to a gas, it becomes ionized and enters the energetic (ionized) plasma state. Whether it is plastic, metal, glass or paper, plasma technology is used to modify the properties of the surface to meet the requirements of the process. Subsequent processes include bonding, painting, printing or sealing.

Plasmatreat live at Semicon Korea, Seoul, booth 126 and at IPC Apex, Anaheim, CA, USA, booth 1600. Learn more at: www.plasmatreat.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622131/Plasmatreat_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622132/Plasmatreat_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622130/Plasmatreat_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Plasmatreat

[email protected]