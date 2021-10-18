Innovative Solutions Achieves AWS Networking Competency

Innovative Solutions, an Amazon Web Services Premier Consulting Partner, has earned their AWS Networking Competency. Tweet this

The AWS Networking Competency was created to help customers easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Consulting Partners that can develop and implement solutions in the areas of network connectivity, network visibility, and hybrid networks. The AWS Networking Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency.

Achieving the AWS Networking Competency differentiates Innovative Solutions as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with deep domain expertise in solutions that:

Offers new ways of routing traffic through private backbones and cloud cores

Provides secure ingress to mitigate latency

Improves availability and enhances application experiences

Provides visibility and control in cloud networking

"In our 32 years of business we've architected, designed, and implemented literally thousands of networks supporting millions of devices," said Justin Copie, Owner and CEO at Innovative Solutions. "That 32 years of experience coupled with our team's ability to help small to mid-size business customers leverage the power of the cloud, is exactly why we're in such a unique position to deliver innovative networked solutions on AWS."

About Innovative Solutions

Innovative believes that every company will become a technology company, and we're here to help. With an army of cloud experts and the Innovative Cloud Runbook utilizing leading cloud technologies, Innovative gives businesses of every size the confidence to grow in the cloud with well-architected reviews, cloud migrations, managed cloud services, application modernization, cloud cost optimization, cloud security monitoring, and IT consulting. For more information, visit www.innovativesol.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

