Innovative partnership to bring 100 units of social and affordable housing for independent seniors to Rimouski

RIMOUSKI, QC, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés and the City of Rimouski, have announced the construction of a 100-unit social and affordable housing building for independent seniors over the next two years. The funding for these units stems from the recent Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).

The six-storey building to be constructed in Rimouski represents a government investment of $23.5 million, in addition to the contribution from the City of Rimouski, which is providing the land and certain breaks on taxes and utility connection costs. A philanthropic donation by Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, will round out the funding package. The work should be finished by spring 2026. Once construction is finished, the Office d'habitation Rimouski-Neigette will manage and maintain the building using a $500,000 reserve fund provided by Mission Unitaînés. It will also select the building's residents.

The building will include 100 units, with rents varying based on unit size. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers and a scooter parking area, it will also include a multipurpose common room, an outdoor patio and landscaped grounds to encourage socialization among residents. The monthly rent payment will be set at about $595 for a bachelor apartment and $900 for a two-bedroom unit.

The announcement was made by Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Member for Rimouski, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, along with Guy Caron, Mayor of Rimouski; Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés; and Alain Boulianne, General Manager of the Office d'habitation Rimouski-Neigette.

An innovative, multi-party partnership

A total investment of $235 million by both levels of government will fund the construction of ten 100-unit buildings in 10 cities across Quebec, including Rimouski.

The government funding is tied to the $900 million in federal funding provided to Quebec through the Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund and the new $900 million in funding announced by Quebec in its fall 2023 economic update.

The contribution of each municipality involved in a construction project is between $3 million and $5 million, either in kind or in the form of a grant. This includes the transfer of land ready to build on, a three-year tax holiday starting on the transfer date of the land with the building, a building permit (or equivalent grants) and utility connections.

The charitable organization Mission Unitaînés will be responsible for designing and constructing the 10 buildings. At completion, the organization will provide the municipality, or a non-profit organization designated by the municipality (in the case of Rimouski, the Office d'habitation Rimouski-Neigette) with a building ready for commissioning for a nominal fee and no mortgage. In addition, each building will have a $500,000 reserve fund from a philanthropic donation by Luc Maurice. Other partners will complement the funding with philanthropic contributions to enhance the residents' quality of life.

Thanks in particular to economies of scale and the partners' expertise, this new model has the advantage of creating 1,000 units in several Quebec regions at a lower cost than the units the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) is currently developing. It also ensures that the buildings will be debt-free.

Quotes:

"I've often said that we need to innovate to build more and better housing, especially given the current housing crisis. This collaboration with Mission Unitaînés is proof that our government is taking concrete action, together with our federal partner and the municipalities, to better house seniors in Quebec. I'm excited by this project, as it leverages stakeholder expertise to build quality affordable housing in very short timeframes. We are determined to deliver results through this partnership."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The implementation of the Housing Accelerator Fund in Quebec paves the way for innovative solutions. The partnership between Mission Unitaînés and the municipalities, supported by funding from the governments of Canada and Quebec, will allow more housing units to be built, more quickly, to provide appropriate housing to thousands of low- and moderate-income seniors."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Building more quality, affordable housing that meets the needs of those who built today's Quebec is a mission our government is committed to every day. The Unitaînés project is much more than just a building — it is a warm, modern community environment where our seniors can live with dignity and comfort. Many Rimouski residents will now enjoy a home where they will feel fulfilled, energized and supported. I'm thrilled with this wonderful news for the residents and seniors of Rimouski!"

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Member for Rimouski

"The Mission Unitaînés project is excellent news, coming on the heels of a series of recent announcements regarding the creation of additional housing units in Rimouski. As we said when presenting our 2024 action plan, we will spare no effort in fighting the housing shortage. This announcement proves once again that our efforts are paying off. We intend to keep up this momentum in the coming months to clear the way for many other projects to build new rental units for all types of clients. We're delighted that our city is one of the 10 communities Mission Unitaîné has selected for a 100-unit project."

Guy Caron, Mayor of Rimouski

"The Office d'habitation Rimouski-Neigette is thrilled to have been selected as a partner to own and operate this new building, which squarely meets the needs of its applicants. This new project will significantly reduce the waiting list for affordable housing. What's more, given its downtown location close to existing services and infrastructure, tenants of the new building will benefit from shared community facilities under Office d'habitation Rimouski-Neigette management, including the surrounding community gardens and green spaces. The Office d'habitation Rimouski-Neigette is excited and honoured to take part in this major project. In that vein, the organization and its board of directors will make sure that this real estate project continues to be affordable and of the utmost quality for the Rimouski residents who live there."

Alain Boulianne, General Manager, Office d'habitation Rimouski-Neigette

"This meaningful project is in line with the mission I've set myself to help people in our society age more comfortably, so that they feel safer, freer, happier and less isolated. Twenty-five years of working tirelessly to build and develop seniors' housing has given me a good understanding of their needs as well as solid expertise in the design, construction and management of state-of-the-art retirement housing. I would now like to that expertise to work in the service of less-affluent seniors. I'm also very grateful to those who have contributed to making this wonderful challenge a reality so quickly."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

Highlights:

Seniors who settle in these units and are eligible may benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ)'s Rent Supplement Program, which would ensure that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Rimouski (10%).

(10%). The financial model was designed to provide long-term housing units whose rent is equivalent to 25% of residents' income. Rent has been set at an average of $595 per month for a one-bedroom unit including heating, electricity and wi-fi. Rent increases will be limited by agreements with the SHQ to make sure units remain affordable in the years to come.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens through its expertise and services. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

