SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, QC, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - This morning, the governments of Quebec and Canada, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés and the City of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, officially broke ground on a 100-unit affordable housing project for independent seniors. The structure will be built on the corner of Tougas and Michel-Choinière streets and will welcome its first tenants in the spring of 2027.

The governments of Quebec and Canada are investing $22.5 million in the project. This amount stems from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The City of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield will transfer the land, provide certain tax breaks and cover the utility connection costs. A philanthropic donation of $500,000 from Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, will round out the financial package. When construction is complete, the Office municipal d'habitation de Salaberry-de-Valleyfield (OMHSV) will be responsible for managing and maintaining the building. It will also select the project's residents.

The new living environment will be built through an innovative partnership with Mission Unitaînés. The goal of the first phase of the overarching initiative, which was launched in 2024, was to quickly add 1,100 affordable housing units to Quebec's housing stock by building eleven 100-unit projects in 11 different cities. This project, part of the second phase and announced on August 28th of this year, is a continuation of the joint efforts to meet the growing demand for affordable housing for low-income, independent seniors.

The groundbreaking took place in the presence of Claude Reid, Assistant Government Whip and Member of the National Assembly for Beauharnois, on behalf of Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; along with Miguel Lemieux, Mayor of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield; Caroline Sauriol, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mission Unitaînés; and Sena Koffi, General Manager of the OMHSV.

Quotes:

"I am very happy to see Mission Unitaînés' project become a reality, here, in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield. This is a wonderful reminder that, when we innovate and all work together, with our federal partner and the municipalities, we can quickly build high-quality, affordable living environments. The well-being of our seniors is of particular importance to me, and I am proud to see that this project is a concrete step toward helping more seniors find better housing in an environment reflective of their needs."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Federal Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"I applaud the collaborative work of our various partners that brought this innovative project to life. These 100 new affordable homes, along with the project's common areas, will provide residents with the best living environment possible. I am delighted to see work start on this new project for Salaberry-de-Valleyfield's seniors."

Claude Reid, Assistant Government Whip and Member of the National Assembly for Beauharnois

"In Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, we're actively working to find solutions to housing challenges. That's why we're proud to welcome this Mission Unitaîné project, which is perfectly aligned with our goals of expanding our stock of affordable and social housing. Located close to services and public transit, this new building will offer a high-quality living environment to our seniors. This is wonderful news for our community and a great success for our housing strategy."

Miguel Lemieux, Mayor of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield

"It is with profound gratitude and immense pride that the Office municipal d'habitation de Salaberry-de-Valleyfield takes on a role in Mission Unitaîné's inspiring human adventure. This innovative project is giving new momentum to our commitment to provide more accessible and sustainable housing that allows residents to live with dignity. For our region, this initiative is much more than just a collection of residential units; it represents an inclusive vision for housing, one in which people are at the heart of every decision. Our organization is committed to ensuring that this new living environment is managed sustainably and in a human-centered fashion."

Sena Koffi, General Manager of the Office municipal d'habitation de Salaberry-de-Valleyfield

"This new project, added to the projects already under development, is a perfect example of my commitment to improving the well-being of seniors by providing them with an environment where they feel safe, free and happy. We are particularly proud that the governments have renewed their trust in us to launch new projects such as the one announced today. More than 100 additional seniors will have access to quality, low-cost housing. I applaud the City's leadership and would like to express my gratitude to everyone involved in this ambitious and innovative initiative, which will be completed in record time and at record-low cost."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

Highlights:

The financial model of this project will allow for the long-term provision of housing at rents that correspond to 30% of residents' income. The average monthly rent will be set at $662 for a one-bedroom unit, including heat, electricity and Wi-Fi Internet. Rent increases will be limited by agreements with the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), so that affordability can be maintained for years to come.

Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers and a scooter parking area, the building will also include a multi-purpose common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents.

