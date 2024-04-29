Innovative partnership to bring 100 units of affordable housing for independent seniors to Longueuil

LONGUEUIL, QC, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés and the City of Longueuil, have announced the construction of a project containing 100 new affordable housing units for independent seniors over the next two years. The funding for these units comes from the recent bilateral agreement between Canada and Quebec under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).

The six-storey building to be built in Longueuil represents a government investment of $23.5 million, in addition to the contribution from the City of Longueuil, which is providing the land and certain breaks on taxes and utility connection costs. A philanthropic donation from Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, will round out the funding package. The work should be completed by spring 2026. Once construction is finished, the Office d'habitation de Longueuil will manage and maintain the building using a $500,000 reserve fund provided by Mission Unitaînés. It will also select the building's residents.

The building will contain 100 units, with rents varying based on unit size. It will be equipped with two elevators, sprinklers and a scooter parking area and will include a multipurpose common room, an outdoor patio and landscaped grounds to encourage socialization among residents. The monthly rental cost will be about $595 for a bachelor apartment and $900 for a two-bedroom unit.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead; Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services and Member of the National Assembly for Taillon, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne; Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil; and Caroline Sauriol, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mission Unitaînés.

An innovative, multi-party partnership

The total investment of $235 million by both levels of government will be used to build ten 100-unit buildings in 10 cities across Quebec, including Longueuil.

The government funding is tied to the $900 million in federal funding provided to Quebec through the Canada-Quebec agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and the new $900 million in funding announced by Quebec in its fall 2023 economic update.

The contribution of each municipality involved in a construction project is between $3 million and $5 million, either in kind or in the form of a grant. This includes the transfer of land ready to build on, a three-year tax holiday starting on the transfer date of the land with the building and a building permit (or equivalent grants) and utility connections.

The charitable organization Mission Unitaînés will be responsible for designing and constructing the 10 buildings. At completion, the organization will provide the municipality, or a non-profit organization designated by the municipality (in the case of Longueuil, the Office d'habitation de Longueuil), with a building ready for commissioning for a nominal fee and no mortgage. In addition, each building will have a $500,000 reserve fund from a philanthropic donation by Luc Maurice. Other partners will complement the funding with philanthropic contributions to enhance the residents' quality of life.

Thanks in particular to the resulting economies of scale and the partners' expertise, this new model has the advantage of creating 1,000 units at a lower cost than the units the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) is currently building in several Quebec regions. It also ensures that the buildings will be debt-free.

Quotes:

"The Housing accelerator Fund in Québec is an excellent example of how governments and community players can work together to rapidly realize projects that have a real impact on the population. In this case, Ottawa, Québec, Longueuil and Mission Unitaînés are tackling the housing crisis and putting a roof over the heads of low- and moderate-income seniors by building 100 affordable housing units."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead

"I've often said that we need to innovate to build more and better housing, especially given the current housing crisis. This collaboration with Mission Unitaînés is proof that our government is taking concrete action, together with our federal partner and the municipalities, to better house seniors in Quebec. I'm excited by this project, as it leverages stakeholder expertise to build quality affordable housing in very short timeframes. We are determined to deliver results through this partnership."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Through partnership projects like this one with Mission Unitaînés, we are innovating to improve the lives of the people in our communities. With the construction of 100 new units in Longueuil, we're providing hundreds of seniors with a safe, welcoming and affordable place to call home where they can age more comfortably. Together, we're building a future where everyone can thrive. Our commitment to Quebecers is demonstrated in concrete actions that make a real difference."

Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne

Building more quality, affordable housing that meets the needs of those who built Quebec as we know it today is a mission our government is committed to every day. The Unitaînés project is much more than just a building—it's a warm, modern community where our seniors can live with dignity and comfort. Hundreds of Longueuil residents will now enjoy a home where they feel fulfilled, energized and supported. After Maison des aînés de Longueuil, I'm thrilled with the announcement of this other wonderful piece of news for the residents and seniors of Taillon!"

Lionel Carmant, Member of the National Assembly for Taillon and Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services

"As a partner city, we are very pleased to contribute to this project that will significantly increase the affordable housing supply in Longueuil. Every effort was made to have our city selected for this program: We accelerated the processes and did everything so that we could quickly complete the first steps. We couldn't be prouder. This announcement marks an important milestone toward our goal of providing Longueuil residents with a diverse range of options so they can all be adequately housed. Thanks to the Unitaînés project, at least 100 seniors will enjoy quality housing at a reasonable price that is tied to their income."

Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil

"With the housing shortage and the difficulty in getting new housing projects off the ground, we need to find concrete solutions and support initiatives that help accelerate housing starts. That's exactly what Mission Unitaînés does. It has proposed an innovative partnership model and the Montréal Metropolitan Community is participating through the Fonds du logement social métropolitain. This project aligns with our objectives and will provide inclusive densification that meets the needs of low- and moderate-income senior households."

Guillaume Tremblay, Chair of the Montréal Metropolitan Community's Commission de l'habitation et de la cohésion sociale and Mayor of Mascouche

The Office d'habitation de Longueuil (OHL) is very pleased to join the City of Longueuil's Mission Unitaînés project. This new building will enhance the area's supply of affordable housing thanks to the generosity of Luc Maurice and the support of financial partners for this project. One hundred new households will benefit from these units, improving their quality of life. It's a wonderful project that the OHL is proud to be able to contribute to."

Catherine Carré, General Manager of the Office d'habitation de Longueuil

"This meaningful project is in line with the mission I've set myself to help people in our society age more comfortably, so that they feel safer, freer, happier and less isolated. Twenty-five years of working tirelessly to build and develop seniors' housing has given me a good understanding of their needs as well as solid expertise in the design, construction and management of state-of-the-art retirement housing. I would now like to put that expertise to work in the service of less-affluent seniors. I'm also very grateful to those who have contributed to making this wonderful challenge a reality so quickly."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

Highlights:

Seniors who settle in these units and are eligible may benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, which ensures that they do not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the municipality where the project is located (10%).

The financial model was designed to provide long-term housing units whose rent is equivalent to 25% of residents' income. Rent has been set at an average of $595 per month for a one-bedroom unit including heating, electricity and wi-fi. Rent increases will be limited by agreements with the SHQ to maintain affordability in the years to come.

