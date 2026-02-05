Innovative Housing Partnership Helps Canadian Olympians Own the Podium

Dream, Kilmer and Tricon (DKT) and Canadian Sport Institute Ontario partner to provide affordable housing for Canadian Olympians and Canada Soccer

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The development partners behind some of Toronto's most celebrated purpose-built rental communities are extending their commitment to affordable housing in a new direction: supporting Canadian athletes who represent our country on the world stage.

Cherry House. (CNW Group/Tricon Residential Inc.)

Dream, Kilmer and Tricon (DKT) and Canadian Sport Institute Ontario (CSIO) have launched a first-of-its-kind collaboration to provide affordable homes at Cherry House, an 855-unit purpose-built rental community located in downtown Toronto beside the Distillery District, which opened in January 2025. Approximately 257 units – 30% of the building – are designated as affordable housing, including homes designated for Canadian Olympians, Paralympians, and developing athletes and coaches from Canada Soccer's high-performance pathway.

DKT's approach to affordable housing recognizes emerging high-performance athletes and youth coaches who have dedicated their lives to sport and mentorship. At Cherry House, they become part of a community built to support them – with exceptional and affordable housing, world-class amenities for training and recovery, and the foundation to succeed on the world stage, whether they're preparing to own the podium at the Olympic Games and FIFA World Cup, or developing the next generation of athletes who will.

"Sport has the power to lift and unite Canadians, reinforcing national pride at a time when it has never been more important," said Andrew Joyner, Senior Managing Director and Head of Multi-Family at Tricon. "Supporting the athletes who carry that responsibility is a natural extension of what we do: building communities where people can thrive. At Cherry House, that includes designated affordable homes for national team athletes and coaches, supported by training amenities like Club Apex."

"What makes this model so powerful is that it's highly replicable," said Debbie Low, President and CEO of the Canadian Sport Institute Ontario. "By partnering with forward-thinking developers like DKT, we can embed athlete housing into communities across Canada while directly addressing some of the financial challenges Canadian athletes face. Our hope is that this approach is adopted in many more neighbourhoods and cities in the years ahead, helping reduce barriers and better supporting athletes throughout their high-performance journey."

The announcement comes as Canada prepares to cheer on its athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy and welcomes the FIFA World Cup to Toronto this summer.

A Neighbourhood With Sport in Its DNA

Cherry House sits within the Canary District, originally developed as athlete housing for the 2015 Pan Am Games. This partnership continues that connection – keeping high-performance sport woven into the neighbourhood's identity.

"Affordable housing is an often-overlooked pillar of athletic excellence," said Tobias Oriwol, Senior Vice President, Investments, at Tricon Residential and two-time Canadian Olympian. "When athletes and coaches are able to live, train, and support each other within an integrated community, it provides the conditions to achieve excellence. Partnerships like this help Canadian athletes thrive on the world stage, and they strengthen the fabric of our sporting system."

"Great sporting moments leave their mark by bringing Canadians to their feet, but behind the scenes they are made possible through the community framework that supports athletes and coaches," said Kevin Blue, CEO and General Secretary of Canada Soccer. "Just as the Pan Am Games shaped this neighbourhood, this partnership will help support Canadian athletes long after the World Cup excitement this summer, as part of its lasting legacy."

About Canadian Sport Institute Ontario (CSIO)

Canadian Sport Institute Ontario (CSIO) is a non-profit organization committed to the pursuit of excellence by providing best-in-class programs, services, and leadership to high performance athletes, coaches, and National and Provincial Sport Organizations to enhance their ability to achieve international podium performances. Our team of expert staff deliver sport science, sport medicine, life services, and coaching and technical leadership support to help Canada win medals and strengthen the sport system in Ontario and Canada. CSIO is part of the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network, working in partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee, Canadian Paralympic Committee, Own the Podium, and the Coaching Association of Canada. CSIO is further supported by funding partners such as the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport and Sport Canada.

About Dream Unlimited Corp.

Dream Unlimited Corp. is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $24 billion of assets under management across four Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts, our private asset management business and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities.

About Kilmer Group

Kilmer Group is the privately-held Toronto based investment holding company of Canadian business leader and philanthropist, Larry Tanenbaum O.C. Kilmer has more than 40 years experience in the construction and development industry in Canada and continues to maintain a focus on the infrastructure sector. Kilmer has extensive expertise in large-scale redevelopment and a focus on unique public private partnerships, mid-rise urban infill projects, and master planned communities. Kilmer is proud to have had a hand in the development of over 12,000 homes.

About Tricon

Tricon is an owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes in the U.S. and multi-family apartments in Canada. Tricon was the first-mover to enter Toronto's purpose-built rental apartment sector with scale in 2016, and today is the market leader and most active developer in the marketplace. We partner with celebrated architects to create inviting living spaces and inspired amenities, empower our employees to deliver an exceptional service experience with the support of an innovative technology-enabled platform, and build resident community through programming and events to foster meaningful connections. At Tricon, we have reimagined rental living.

SOURCE Tricon Residential Inc.

Media Contact: Jake Roseman, [email protected]