Innovative Firefighting Catalyst Breakthrough Improves Emergency Response and Reduces Toxic Emissions

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- As millions across North America face hazardous air quality from ongoing wildfires, FireFightingCatalyst.org today unveils Firefighting Catalyst (FFC), a groundbreaking fluorine-free technology that dramatically enhances the performance of firefighting.

Requiring no special training or equipment, FFC is a powerful catalyst that prevents and eliminates combustion of any flammable material while using significantly less water. The result is reduced toxic exposure time for first responders.

"Because FFC delivers faster extinguishment, it substantially reduces the release of toxic smoke and carcinogens into the atmosphere," said Kumar Chopra, developer of FFC. "This helps protect both public health and the environment by limiting harmful emissions that affect air quality, communities, and the climate."

Tested to EPA Method 1633 and verified as fluorine-free, FFC is a certified "GREEN" technology with broad applications for municipal fire departments, industrial facilities, wildland fire management, military operations, and consumers.

For more information, please visit FireFightingCatalyst.org.

About FireFightingCatalyst.org

FireFightingCatalyst.org is dedicated to revolutionizing fire safety through advanced, intelligent solutions. Our goal is to detect and eliminate fires at their earliest stage using smart technology. With the introduction of Firefighting Catalyst (FFC), we are delivering innovative, fluorine-free tools that enhance firefighter effectiveness while reducing environmental impact and protecting communities.

Contact: Gerald H. Beil II

Title: Public Relations Manager

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE FireFighting Catalyst