Innovative Automation Launches RoboClip™: A Game-Changing System for Automated Clip Placement

BARRIE, ON, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the success of RoboTape™ — the industry's most advanced robotic tape installation system and a strategic collaboration with 3M™ — a global leader in commercial bonding solutions. Innovative Automation Inc. is proud to unveil RoboClip™, a breakthrough solution engineered to automate the precise, repeatable placement of clips in high-performance manufacturing environments.

The RoboClip™ System enables industrial manufacturers to automate clip installation with unmatched precision, flexibility, and speed — helping maximize production efficiency, improve assembly quality, reduce manual labor, and lower overall production costs. (CNW Group/Innovative Automation Inc.)

RoboClip is the latest addition to Innovative Automation's growing portfolio of advanced production technologies, reinforcing the company's position as a leader in bonding, sealing, and fastening technology. Built with speed, flexibility, and accuracy at its core, RoboClip addresses a critical bottleneck in clip-based assemblies, offering manufacturers a better alternative to costly custom automation — without sacrificing performance.

"RoboClip was developed to simplify clip installation and replace what previously had to be custom machinery." said Michael Lalonde, President and CEO of Innovative Automation. He continues, "As supply chains continue to shift, we see even greater demand for flexible and lower cost solutions. That's why we're committed to investing in innovation and solving our customers' challenges in new innovative ways."

With a fully integrated robotic platform, RoboClip ensures consistent clip positioning across a wide range of part sizes and geometries. Its compact footprint and modular design allow for seamless integration into production lines. The system comes with an intuitive user-interface to make teaching points quick for operators or maintenance.

Backed by decades of automation development experience and ongoing investment in R&D, Innovative Automation has established itself as a trusted partner for the development of unique automation processes. The company's engineering team excels at designing, testing, and refining advanced manufacturing solutions — combining creativity, technical depth, and hands-on problem solving.

RoboClip is ideally suited for automotive, appliance, and industrial applications, where consistent clip fastening is critical to structural integrity and assembly quality. Like RoboTape, RoboClip delivers a measurable return on investment through increased uptime, reduced labor strain, and elevated product consistency.

About Innovative Automation

Founded in 1989 in Barrie, Ontario, Innovative Automation Inc. is a leading designer and integrator of advanced automation systems. The company supplies custom robotic systems, taping and fastening technology and AMRs to Fortune 500 companies in automotive, life-sciences, electronics, and more.

See RoboClip in action at Automate 2025, May 12–15, Huntington Place, Detroit, MI – Booth 8500, Hall E.

For more information, visit: www.roboclip.com

SOURCE Innovative Automation Inc.

Media Contact: Shelby Loftus, Marketing Specialist, [email protected]