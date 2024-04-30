Innovation showcase displays growing influence

BEIJING, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- A news report from China Daily:

The 2024 ZGC Forum in Beijing showcased a wide range of latest technological innovations.

The ZGC Forum attracts a great number of overseas attendants. Photo by Wang Zhuangfei / China Daily

The event ran from April 25 to 29 and comprised 128 activities, including forums and conferences, technology exchanges, technological achievement releases and technology competitions.

More than 120 global top scientists and academies from home and overseas delivered speeches at the 2024 ZGC Forum Annual Conference Plenary Session and 60 parallel forums to share their insights into frontier technologies and related industries.

Of the speakers, more than 30 percent come from overseas, including over 10 Nobel Prize, Fields Medal, and Turing Award winners.

Among those in attendance were also representatives from 218 foreign government departments and international organizations, and 162 domestic and international universities as well as participants from across the country.

The business community in particular showed keen interest in getting involved, with executives of 225 venture capital institutions, more than 100 unicorn companies, and over 10,000 tech businesses participating.

The 2024 Zhongguancun International Advanced Technology Competition received 1,280 projects from 74 overseas countries and regions, accounting for more than 40 percent of the total number of entries.

During the 2024 Zhongguancun International Technology Trade Fair, technology matchmaking sessions designed for cooperation with multiple countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy, South Korea and Japan were lined up.

In total, 309 cooperation projects were signed during this year's ZGC Forum, with a combined contract value of 67.32 billion yuan ($9.30 billion).

The ZGC Forum covered a variety of sectors. In the field of artificial intelligence, diverse dialogues were conducted around hot topics such as model architecture innovation, AI ethics and safety, and embodied intelligence to enhance visionary research and assessment.

In the field of life sciences, significant cutting-edge technological achievements were announced focused on areas such as brain-machine interfaces and synthetic biomanufacturing.

When it come to space science, in-depth discussions were held around the extreme cosmos, ripples in spacetime, and other areas, and the latest technological achievements like the Zhuque-2 carrier rocket were released.

In addition, a series of high-level research reports were released, which were "of significant importance for grasping global trends at the forefront of science and technology".

