Innovation in Leadership Development: Tecmilenio and Harvest Performance Partner to Bring Clarity to Career Purpose for Senior High School Students

MONTERREY, Mexico and MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Tecmilenio and Harvest Performance announce a partnership to expand the foundational elements of the award-winning Take the Leap! Program, which grounds emerging leaders in purpose and prosperity, to senior high schools in Mexico.

Through this new partnership, Tecmilenio high school students can now apply new approaches like the one proposed in the Sonia Di Maulo's Ken Blanchard-endorsed book "The Apple in the Orchard: a story about finding the courage to emerge as a leader".

Tecmilenio is recognized as a leader promoting and developing the integral wellbeing of its community. Its vision is to develop positive people with life purpose and the competences to achieve it.

Sonia Di Maulo, Founder of Harvest Performance, co-leads this research project with Alberto Perez Arroyo, Director of Mentoring at Tecmilenio. They have integrated Sonia's book, into the senior high school curriculum across 28 campuses in Mexico. As of April 2023, 6,724 students have participated in the project.

"We are excited to partner with Harvest Performance to bring resources that can improve clarity and engagement to our high school students regarding their life purpose," says Alberto Perez Arroyo, Director of Mentoring at Tecmilenio. "By offering them tools and resources necessary to hone their leadership abilities, we give them the best possible preparation for their future academic and professional careers."

One student shares, "It's a great example of what many teenagers are going through right now, we are afraid to choose the wrong option or that it is not the right one; but we have to be brave and not stay in our little circle." They continue, "We have to go out and know everything that is beyond our sight to grow as a person, to grow in society."

Sonia Di Maulo adds, "We are delighted to be collaborating with Tecmilenio. Our goal is to empower emerging leaders and provide them with the support they need to achieve their full potential, build the confidence and skills necessary for success in their academic and personal pursuits."

This partnership between Tecmilenio and Harvest Performance is a significant development for the education sector, and the benefits will have a positive impact in the lives of students for years to come.

For further information: Sonia Di Maulo, Founder & Chief Reinvention Officer, Harvest Performance, @harvestperformance.ca, www.harvestperformance.ca; Alberto Perez Arroyo, Director of Mentoring, Tecmilenio, [email protected], https://www.tecmilenio.mx/es