innoscripta SE: Successful US Market Entry - Clusterix Addresses New IRS Documentation Requirements under Form 6765

International technology group and US software company secured as first customers

New IRS documentation requirements under Form 6765, Section G, significantly increase the need for structured R&D documentation among US companies

US is the world's largest R&D market: companies invested more than EUR 570 billion in R&D in 2025

TUTZING, Germany, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- innoscripta SE ("innoscripta", ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) continues to execute its dynamic internationalisation strategy and has secured its first customers only a few months after entering the US market.

The new customers include an international technology group headquartered in the State of New York and active in the field of security and communications technology. The customer uses innoscripta's Clusterix software platform to document its R&D activities and support the use of tax incentive programmes in Germany, the Netherlands, the United States and Portugal.

In addition, innoscripta has secured, among others, a Minnesota-based US provider of clinical trial software as a customer.

The United States is the world's largest R&D market. According to an analysis by EY, the 140 largest US companies among the world's top 500 companies invested approximately EUR 576 billion in research and development in 2025, representing an increase of 11% compared with the previous year. Around 3.4% of US GDP is invested in R&D activities.

At the same time, the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is increasing documentation requirements for qualified research expenditures. Under Form 6765, Section G, companies are required to provide more granular information on their R&D activities. Clusterix enables companies to document R&D projects in a transparent and detailed manner in line with these requirements, making the platform particularly well suited to the US market.

Following its market entries into France and the United Kingdom, innoscripta is continuing its international expansion by building its customer base in the United States. The company's objective is to significantly increase the share of international revenues over the medium term.

About innoscripta

innoscripta SE offers Clusterix, a scalable software platform for the structured organization and management of research and development activities. Companies use Clusterix to efficiently manage innovation projects, digitize internal processes, and make their R&D activities transparent and scalable.

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SOURCE innoscripta SE