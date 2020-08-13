Innomar is the first and only specialty clinic in Canada to receive this certification, recognizing the highest level of quality control and management in all clinics and home care nursing across Canada

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- Innomar Strategies (Innomar), Canada's leading specialty pharmaceuticals service provider and a part of AmerisourceBergen, announced today it is the first and only service provider in Canada to have all of its clinics and home care nursing services achieve certification by Intertek under the ISO 9001:2015 standard from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), effective January 30, 2020. This accomplishment reflects Innomar's ongoing commitment and investment in quality management systems to advance efficiency, increase customer satisfaction and enhance patient safety.

ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized suite of standards that defines the requirements for quality management systems. This certification further asserts Innomar's ability to achieve and maintain the highest quality standards across all locations while managing complex logistics and consistently providing products and patient services that require specialized care and handling.

"Our commitment to quality is integral to not only the work we do but also the company we are. It impacts everything from efficiency and patient access, to patient care and adherence, and becoming the first to achieve this ISO certification is further proof that our focus on quality is unparalleled," said Anne Tomalin, Vice President, Quality, Regulatory and Safety, Innomar. "This recognition is a significant accomplishment for Innomar and gives our customers even greater confidence in knowing they selected a partner who shares their values and is dedicated to driving innovation in the delivery of healthcare."

To receive ISO 9001:2015 certification, an organization must demonstrate an ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. This certification validates that all of Innomar's 150 individual clinic locations across the country adhere to the most rigorous quality standards. Innomar also had to prove that it will continue to enhance patient care across all of its locations through an internal quality assurance system. Thus, patients, providers and caregivers can continue to have confidence in the quality and consistency of Innomar's services at any location.

"We hold ourselves to a high set of standards across all of our clinics and home care practices, and we are proud to be recognized for our robust quality management system. In fact, while many organizations must undergo multiple audits before meeting the rigorous requirements of ISO 9001, InnomarClinics and Home care services received the certification following its first audit," said Amar Pabla, Vice President of Nursing, Clinics, and Scheduling Operations at Innomar Strategies. "We believe it's critical to go the extra mile to ensure our customers and patients can trust us with their business and – most importantly – their health and well being. In fact we have effectively demonstrated these capabilities and required quality of care during the current COVID 19 pandemic."

ISO standards are regularly reviewed to ensure its requirements reflect best practices for organizations, as well as the needs of customers, in the evolving marketplace. The releases of ISO 9001 have been in 1987, 1994, 2000, 2008 and 2015. The standards are maintained through a rigorous process of internal and external audits. For more information about ISO 9001:2015, visit www.iso.org.

About Innomar Strategies

Innomar Strategies, a part of AmerisourceBergen, is the leading patient support provider in the Canadian specialty biopharmaceutical market. We deliver end-to-end commercialization solutions to improve product access, increase supply chain efficiency and enhance patient care. Strategic consulting, patient support programs, nursing, and clinical services, and specialty pharmacy and logistics are just a few of our key areas of specialization. We partner closely with manufacturers, healthcare providers, pharmacies and payers to ensure patients have consistent and reliable access to specialty medication. With our integrated approach and commitment to best-in-class care, Innomar Strategies helps navigate the patient journey to optimize health outcomes. Visit us at www.innomar-strategies.com.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work—and powered by our 22,000 associates—we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500, with more than $175 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at amerisourcebergen.com

Contact:

Lauren Esposito, AmerisourceBergen

610-576-3842 – Office

215-460-6981– Mobile

[email protected]

SOURCE Innomar Strategies