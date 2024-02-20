Innocan Pharma to participate in the White Label World Expo on February 27-28th, 2024

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTC: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), is pleased to announce that CEO Iris Bincovich will be a speaker at the White Label World Expo in London on February 27th and 28th. She will be speaking about the "The Magic of Proven Science in CBD Products" along with leading speakers from Alibaba, Google, LinkedIn, TikTok and other sourcing professionals, retail prediction experts and industry-defining leaders who will give you their take on 2024's hot sellers.

Figure 1 , Iris Bincovich, White Label Expo, The Magic Of Proven Science in CBD Products

The White Label World Expo is the world's largest event for the white label industry, where sellers, suppliers and buyers converge to network, learn, and explore opportunities. https://www.whitelabelexpo.co.uk/speakers/

Innocan's consumer wellness portfolio, featuring topicals and cosmetics, backed by proven efficacy and patent application demonstrate our dedication to health and wellness, providing a solution for the growing consumer demand for effective wellness products.

Innocan's participation at the White Label World Expo supports the Company's diversified market access strategy that includes joint ventures, online marketplaces, brick-and-mortar distribution, and white label partnerships to leverage existing wellness brand consumer bases and maximize market reach.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprises with cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD-loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: Epilepsy and Pain Management. In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a Joint Venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd. that focuses developing on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

