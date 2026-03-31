Innocan Pharma Reports 2025 Financial Results, with Revenues at US $26.6M

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTC: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), a pharmaceutical technology company focusing on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies, is pleased to announce its audited financial consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan commented, "We remain firmly focused on executing our strategy and advancing our long-term objectives in the healthcare sector.

Our pharmaceutical segment is dedicated to developing innovative, non-opioid solutions for chronic pain management in both humans and animals, leveraging our proprietary drug delivery technology.

In parallel, our wellness segment offers a diverse portfolio of beauty products designed to promote a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.

Throughout the year, we continued to demonstrate resilience and solid profitability, while further strengthening the Company's balance sheet.

Looking ahead, we are making strong progress toward the next key milestone: a U.S. public offering, aimed at creating value for our investors."

FISCAL 2025 SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS (audited)

(US$ in millions) Year Ended

December 31 Percentage Change 2025 2024 Revenues 26.612 29.437 (9.6 %) Gross Profit 23.931 26.187 (8.6 %) Gross Margin 89.9 % 89.0 %

Operating Loss (1.255) (1.247) 0.7 %

Revenues totaled US $26.6 million, representing a decrease of 9.6% on a reported basis for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Gross Profit totaled US $23.9 million representing a decrease of 8.6% on a reported basis for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Gross Margin remained high at 89.9% despite the decline in revenues in the year ended December 31, 2025.

Operating loss remained stable totaled US $1.255 million, representing an increase of 0.7% on a reported basis for year ended December 31, 2025.

Sales trends are improving, with declines moderating quarter over quarter and momentum carrying into Q1 2026. Our gross margins remain strong -- a testament to the durability of our model and the quality of our execution. B.I. Sky Global continues to lead across all categories and hold its ground on Amazon," said Roni Kamhi, CEO of B.I. Sky Global and COO of Innocan Pharma. "We moved quickly to address tariff headwinds and streamline our supply chain, generating significant cost savings and improved profitability. These steps have made us more resilient and better positioned to deliver strong results -- and lasting value for our investors -- as the market recovers. Innocan Pharma remains firmly committed to its strategic goals and delivering sustainable growth across the personal wellness, veterinary, and pharmaceutical sectors. In veterinary medicine, this commitment is reflected in concrete results -- including CVM recognition of Innocan's innovative LPT technology targeting chronic pain in animals, validated by a placebo-controlled study published in a leading peer-reviewed veterinary journal. On the pharmaceutical side, the Company continues to advance along an FDA-supported regulatory pathway, underscoring the scientific credibility and commercial potential of its pipeline."

The Company's full set of audited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.innocanpharma.com and its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies based on advanced cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment includes its primary drug delivery technology, LPT-CBD loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: pain management and epilepsy. In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment, Innocan is a 60% shareholder in the joint venture company, BI Sky Global Ltd., which company focuses on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

For further information, please contact:

For Innocan Pharma Corporation:

Iris Bincovich, CEO

+1-516-210-4025

+972-54-3012842

+442037699377

[email protected]

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, information regarding research and development, collaborations, the filing of potential applications with the FDA and other regulatory authorities, the potential achievement of future regulatory milestones, the potential for treatment of conditions and other therapeutic effects resulting from research activities and/or the Company's products, requisite regulatory approvals and the timing for market entry is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of requisite production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: general global and local (national) economic, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import / export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner) and availability in each market of product inputs and finished products. The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release concerning the timing of launch of product distribution. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can also be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570689/Innocan_Pharma_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Innocan Pharma Corporation