Innocan Pharma Highlights Breakthrough Narrative Review on Liposomal Synthetic CBD for Chronic Pain: A Novel Non-Opioid Analgesic Approach

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries proudly announces the third party publication of a peer-reviewed narrative review in Cureus journal titled "Considering Long-Acting Synthetic Cannabidiol for Chronic Pain: A Narrative Review" (DOI: https://doi.org/10.7759/cureus.81577). The article discusses the therapeutic potential of long-acting synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) in addressing chronic pain—an urgent global health challenge for which safer, more effective treatments are desperately needed.

Co-authored by leading pain specialists from institutions such as Johns Hopkins University and NYU School of Medicine, the review highlights that synthetic CBD administered through extended-release formulations could offer a well-tolerated, non-opioid analgesic alternative with the potential to significantly reduce reliance on addictive opioids.

Chronic pain affects over 24% of adults in the United States alone, placing a significant burden on patients, healthcare systems, and economies*. Yet, long-term treatment options remain inadequate. NSAIDs pose cumulative toxicity risks, and opioids—while effective—present serious concerns including tolerance, dependency, and overdose risk. Globally, opioid misuse results in over 100,000 deaths annually (DOI: 10.1016/j.lana.2023.100557).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has emphasized the critical need for novel, non-addictive pain therapies through its "Guidance for Industry: Non-Opioid Analgesic Development Programs". Innocan's proprietary LPT-CBD platform is uniquely positioned to align with this regulatory focus. LPT-CBD is an innovative injectable liposomal drug product designed for the sustained release of synthetic CBD. Supported by various animal studies, LPT-CBD produces steady CBD plasma levels for up to four weeks, delivers prolonged pain relief, and is well tolerated, offering a promising alternative to current opioid medication and abuse.

Innocan has initiated regulatory submissions in support of advancing LPT-CBD into human clinical trials. This progress marks a pivotal step toward realizing a first-in-class, non-opioid analgesic therapy tailored for the complexities of chronic pain management.

"This publication underscores the urgent need for innovative, non-opioid analgesics that offer long-lasting efficacy," said Dr. Paul J. Christo, Associate Professor and Chief of the Division of Pain Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and co-author of the article. "Liposomal synthetic CBD could offer a safe and scalable solution for a variety of painful conditions."

"Given the current addiction crisis, there is an immediate need to replace opioids with safer, effective alternatives," noted Dr. Eugene Vortsman, Clinical Director of Addiction Medicine and Disease Management at Northwell Health and co-author of the article. "Long-acting synthetic CBD has real potential to shift the paradigm."

Iris Bincovich, Chief Executive Officer of Innocan added: "We are thrilled by this breakthrough publication. Innocan is fully committed to advancing LPT-CBD toward clinical development, with the goal of delivering an innovative and safe non-opioid analgesic solution for chronic pain management."

Reference

Opioid crisis: addiction, overprescription, and insufficient primary prevention, The Lancet Regional Health – Americas 2023;23: 100557. DOI: 10.1016/j.lana.2023.100557

Paul J. Christo, Eugene Vortsman, Christopher Gharibo, Jo Ann K. LeQuang, Joseph V. Pergolizzi. Considering Long-Acting Synthetic Cannabidiol for Chronic Pain: A Narrative Review. Cureus Journal of Medical Science. DOI: 10.7759/cureus.81577

* Sources: CDC, U.S. Senate Joint Economic Committee, The Lancet

About Innocan:

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the pharmaceuticals sector, Innocan developed a CBD-loaded liposome drug delivery platform with exact dosing, prolonged and controlled release of synthetic CBD for non-opioid pain management. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan carries on business through its 60% owned subsidiary, BI Sky Global Ltd., which focuses on advanced, targeted online sales.

www.innocanpharma.com

