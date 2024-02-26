Innocan Pharma Announces Study Findings that LPT-CBD maintains its prolonged release in Rabbits

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is pleased to announce the latest findings from the Company's pharmacokinetic study of its LPT-CBD platform in rabbits.

The fundamentals of LPT-CBD lay in its ability to slowly release CBD into the blood stream. Studies conducted in various animal models including mice, dogs, goats, and sheep showed long pharmacokinetics of CBD that persisted up to several weeks. In the Company's latest study conducted on rabbits, the results showed additional supportive data for the long exposure of CBD obtained following a single subcutaneous LPT-CBD injection.

The Company is encouraged by these study results as they confirm the approach the Company is taking with its LPT platform. The results from studies of several organisms injected with the Company's liposomal CBD –have consistently demonstrated that a detectable CBD level could be maintained for weeks following one injection. The Company will continue with human trials in the near future.

Pharmacokinetics (PK) is an important tool that helps evaluate the bioavailability and exposure level of a specific drug. Parameters such as maximal blood drug concentration (cMax), time to reach cMax (Tmax) and half-life of the drug are calculated based on data collected from blood analysis of the drug across a determined time. The collected PK parameters along with other tests help to define the required dose of a drug to achieve a maximal therapeutic effect. In the study conducted on rabbits, the animals were collected for blood analysis of the drug for up to 11 days. As expected, the animals presented a persistent CBD concentration in their blood that maintained through the entire testing period. This correlates to PK results obtained from other species, supporting the long CBD exposure and the necessity of only a single LPT-CBD injection to obtain a long and wide therapeutic window for CBD.

About Innocan Pharma:

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprises with cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD-loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: Epilepsy and Pain Management. In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a Joint Venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd. that focuses developing on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

