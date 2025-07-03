Innocan Pharma Announces Promising Results of LPT-CBD Administered to Gottingen Minipigs, providing a good translational model and Provides Corporate Update

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, announces the acceptance for publication of a research article entitled "Liposomal-Cannabidiol Injection: Preliminary Insights into Pharmacokinetics and Safety Characteristics in Göttingen Minipigs and Rabbits" in the esteemed journal Precision Nanomedicine.

The study demonstrates promising results of prolonged release and a favorable safety profile of CBD following a single subcutaneous administration of LPT-CBD in minipigs.

Corporate Updates

Resignation of Director and Executive Chairman

Ron Mayron has resigned as Executive Chairman and a Director of the Company effective July 1, 2025. Mr. Mayron will remain with the Company for three additional months as a Special Consultant for the Company. In his place, Iris Bincovich, a current Director of the Company, will be temporarily holding the position of Chair of the Company.

Iris Bincovich, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Company stated "we are grateful to Ron, one of the Company's founders, for his meaningful contributions over the past several years. His dedication and leadership have been greatly appreciated. We wish Ron the best of luck in his future endeavors."

Grants of RSU's and Stock Options

On July 2, 2025, the Company granted an aggregate of 23,050,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, payable in common shares of the Company upon satisfaction of various milestone-based vesting conditions. On July 2, 2025, the Company also granted an aggregate of 1,950,000 stock options of the Company (the "Options") at an exercise price of $0.225 with a five-year expiry date to various employees of the Company. The RSUs and the Options were granted under the Company's stock option plan as most recently amended on June 26, 2025. All RSU's, Options and underlying common shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Innocan

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the pharmaceuticals sector, Innocan developed a CBD-loaded liposome drug delivery platform with exact dosing, prolonged and controlled release of synthetic CBD for non-opioid pain management. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment, Innocan focuses on advanced, targeted online sales, through its BI Sky Global Ltd. subsidiary. www.innocanpharma.com

