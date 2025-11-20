Innocan Pharma announces promising results of LPT-CBD administered to Gottingen Minipigs, a well-known drug toxicology model

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP40) (OTCQB: INNPD) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, proudly announces the publication of a research article titled "Liposomal-Cannabidiol Injection: Preliminary Insights into Pharmacokinetics and Safety Characteristics in Göttingen Minipigs and Rabbits" in the esteemed journal Precision Nanomedicine (https://doi.org/10.33218/001c.141764.) (1).

The study demonstrates prolonged plasma CBD levels detected for 28 days following a single subcutaneous injection of LPT-CBD in minipigs. Notably, minipigs exhibited CBD metabolism comparable to that seen in humans, alongside a favorable local and systemic safety profile (1).

In the study, three rabbits and three Göttingen minipigs were administered a single injection of LPT-CBD at ascending doses. The animals were then evaluated for pharmacokinetics and preliminary safety parameters for a period of 10 days in rabbits and 28 days in minipigs. Key findings include:

A single injection of LPT-CBD resulted in CBD concentration in plasma for up to 28 days in minipigs.

Minipigs demonstrated high blood levels of the CBD metabolite 7-COOH-CBD, resembling human metabolism.

No adverse effects were observed in minipigs throughout the study period, indicating good drug tolerability.

No local reactions were detected in minipigs post-injection, with only minimal histopathological findings.

Göttingen minipigs are widely recognized by regulatory authorities as a relevant non-rodent model for drug safety assessment. Their anatomical, physiological, and biochemical similarities to humans position them as a valuable translational model for pharmacokinetics, toxicity, and drug evaluation.

"This study, along with similar studies conducted in other animal models, confirms the sustained release of CBD following a single subcutaneous injection of LPT-CBD," stated Professor Chezy Barenholz, Head of the Advisory Board. "In addition, the favorable local and systemic safety profile demonstrated by LPT-CBD in minipigs provides promising evidence for its potential translation to human use."

Dr. Eyal Kalo, Vice President of Research and Development added, "Innocan has reached alignment with the FDA on its non-clinical development plan". "This preliminary study forms a strong foundation for further investigation into the pharmacokinetics and safety of LPT-CBD under regulatory compliance".

Reference:

(1) Eyal Kalo et al, Liposomal-Cannabidiol Injection; Preliminary Insights into Pharmacokinetics and Safety Characteristics in Göttingen Minipigs and Rabbits, Precision Nanomedicine, July 2025, 1525–41. https://doi.org/10.33218/001c.141764.

About Innocan:

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the pharmaceuticals sector, Innocan developed a CBD-loaded liposome drug delivery platform with exact dosing, prolonged and controlled release of synthetic CBD for non-opioid pain management. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan carries on business through its 60% owned subsidiary, BI Sky Global Ltd., which focuses on advanced, targeted online sales.

www.innocanpharma.com

Contact Information:

For Innocan Pharma Corporation:

Iris Bincovich, CEO

+1 5162104025

+972-54-3012842

+442037699377

[email protected]

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, the Company's plans for human trials of its LPT-CBD platform, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: global and local (national) economic, political, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and potential disruption of relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import/export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner). The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570689/Innocan_Pharma_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Innocan Pharma Corporation