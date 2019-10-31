InMode Receives Health Canada Certification for Multiple New Products

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, is proud to announce that it has received Health Canada Certification for multiple new products which will further expand its penetration into the Canadian market. Included in this certification are Morpheus8 and AccuTite, two clinically proven technologies which have dominated the US market as the leading choice of aesthetic solutions for physicians.

Morpheus8 is a proprietary Subdermal Adipose Remodeling Device (SARD) which has disrupted the US aesthetics market, and created a new category exclusive to InMode. The Morpheus8 certification is the first product in a line of industry leading technologies designed specifically to morph aging skin and contour the body. The triple action of fat coagulation, connective tissue contraction and bulk heating of the skin, molds the skin subdermally, and provides patients with long lasting results, without surgery and downtime.

AccuTite is the smallest minimally invasive technology available, designed specifically to contour small areas with pinpoint accuracy. Its innovative design delivers precision radio frequency heating, enabling physicians to provide their patients with precise treatments that can be done under local anesthesia, in an office setting, and in less than 20 minutes.

"Expanding our product portfolio with disruptive technologies is critical for accelerating the growth of the InMode brand globally. Canada is a key market for us, and the introduction of these products are prime examples of our commitment to deliver innovative life-changing technologies," said Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America.

Dr. Spero Theodorou, InMode's Chief Medical Officer commented, "We are pleased to bring Morpheus8 and AccuTite to our Canadian patients. These technologies have opened new horizons, providing minimally invasive options for patients who are looking for long lasting results with minimal downtime, with safety and efficacy in mind."

In conjunction with these two product launches, Health Canada certification was also obtained for an alternate version of our existing flagship BodyTite technology which is currently sold in the Canadian market. BodyTite is designed to deliver three-dimension skin contraction previously only achieved through extensive surgical procedures.

For more information about InMode and our wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

