InMed Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Business Update on May 14, 2020

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX:IN; OTCQX:IMLFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical need and leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol (CBN), will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 ending March 31, 2020 (3Q20), on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 8:30 AM Pacific Time, 11:30 AM Eastern Time Local - Toronto (+1) 416-764-8609 Local - Vancouver (+1) 778-383-7417 Toll Free - North America (+1) 888-390-0605 Conference ID: 43237343 Webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1314789&tp_key=2a52cb9b61

Replays, Available through May 21, 2020:

Toronto: (+1) 416-764-8677 North America (Toll Free): (+1) 888-390-0541 Playback Passcode: 237343 #

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2020 will be available at www.sedar.com on May 14, 2020.

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol (CBN), in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: reporting financial results on May 14, 2020; leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol (CBN); developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications in diseases with high unmet medical need; and delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

