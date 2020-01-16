InMed Pharmaceuticals to Attend and Exhibit at EB2020 World Congress

VANCOUVER, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or "the Company") (TSX:IN; OTCQX:IMLFF), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing cannabinoid-based medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that members of its senior scientific and clinical team will be attending the EB2020 World Congress, organized and funded by the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Association (DEBRA), from January 19-23, 2020 in London, UK.

InMed will be exhibiting preclinical data supporting the potential of its lead product candidate, INM-755, to provide symptomatic relief of EB and potentially increase skin integrity in a subset of patients. The InMed team will also be sharing details of its recently initiated Phase 1 clinical trial with INM-755 in healthy subjects and the near-term clinical program leading to the first study in EB patients. "We are excited to be participating in this EB2020 World Congress, where we will be expanding our engagement with scientific and medical thought leaders, patient advocacy groups, and members of the EB community, all of whom are instrumental in collaborative efforts to address this devastating disease," said Alexandra Mancini, Senior Vice President, Clinical & Regulatory Affairs at InMed.

Additional information about DEBRA International and the 1st Global International Congress can be found at https://ebworldcongress.org/.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis platform for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, as well as a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications that target diseases with high unmet medical needs. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

