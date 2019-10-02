Inmate captured due to the vigilance of Laval Peace Officers

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - At 10:45 p.m. during the count on October 1, 2019, staff members at Federal Training Centre, a multi-level security Federal Institution, discovered that Jack Wayne Bender, a minimum-security unit inmate, was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) contacted La Sûreté du Québec and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Jack Wayne Bender was promptly apprehended by police. CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

