Inkbox Teams Up with Global Pop Icons, BTS for a Brand New Collection

Joining Inkbox's impressive roster of collaborations, the latest collection designed with BTS inspires a new wave of creativity and connection all over the world. Shoppers are invited to explore 11 special temporary tattoos channeling the energetic pop-disco vibe of "Dynamite". Customers will be able to spot iconic elements from the single's artwork, with designs featuring retro flowers, shooting stars, the recognizable "Dynamite" sign, and seven unique silhouettes starring each band member. As a bonus "gift" to enthusiastic shoppers, every order will include 1 of 3 special edition 8x10 "Dynamite" collectible prints, inserted in the specially designed BTS packaging (sourced from 100% sustainable materials). Individual tattoos in the collection retail for $16-$20 USD, with the complete set available for purchase at $130 USD.

"Inking a deal with a partner as iconic as BTS is incredibly exciting for the Inkbox community," said Inkbox CEO and Co-founder, Tyler Handley. "Our brand is all about self-expression and inclusivity, and we think BTS celebrates those same values—making this the perfect mash-up for our customers."

As the leader and innovator of its industry, every Inkbox tattoo is made with the brand's patented For Now Ink™, giving customers a premium quality alternative to forever ink. The semi-permanent technology mimics the appearance and feel of a genuine tattoo, with a longer lasting solution than generic brands, keeping designs visible for 1-2 weeks. Once applied, the tattoo's lines develop into a dark blue or black color over the first 24 hours, gradually fading away as the skin exfoliates. Customers can rest assured knowing that every tattoo is skin-safe, waterproof, and cruelty-free—creating a safe, unique way to express oneself.

The BTS Dynamite collection will be available to shop starting Apr 14, shipping worldwide from www.inkbox.com . To stay up to date all Inkbox launches and partnerships subscribe to the email newsletter, and follow Inkbox on Instagram , Twitter, and TikTok.

About Inkbox

Inkbox is a direct-to-consumer semi-permanent tattoo brand for young adults who want to express their individuality in a bold way. Inkbox's For Now Ink™ applies in 1-2 minutes and develops in the skin over 24 hours. The result is a tattoo that lasts 1-2 weeks, fading as the skin naturally regenerates. In addition to offering 9,000+ pre-designed catalog tattoos designed by the world's most popular contemporary artists and tattoo artists, the brand also offers Freehand Ink and the ability to create custom tattoos.

Since inception in 2015, Inkbox has progressively made its mark on culture, with the likes of Chrissy Tiegen, John Legend, Emma Chamberlain and Vanessa Hudgens all spotted wearing its tattoos. The company has also launched notable collaborations with Rupi Kaur, Post Malone and Kurtis Conner.

Headquartered in downtown Toronto, where it operates the permanent tattoo studio Inside Out, Inkbox now employs 120+ employees whose mission is to support and celebrate the stories of their customers and artists.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," is a Grammy-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, BTS have established themselves as "21st century Pop Icons" breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times in 2020 alone, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world, and been named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 63rd Grammy Awards and recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards

For media enquiries, email [email protected], download our press kit here

SOURCE Inkbox Ink Incorporated

Related Links

https://inkbox.com/

