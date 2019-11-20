Inkbox Launches For Now Ink™️ -- A New Medium in Creative Gift Giving

Inkbox's catalog boasts over 4,000 designs as well as a custom option, fulfilling everyone's holiday shopping list. For example: Inkbox's astrology tattoos make great gifts for the spiritual friend that isn't into crystals, and the brand's top-selling flower tattoos are perfect for the plant lover that doesn't need any more plants. With major collaboration partners like Rick and Morty, YouTube heartthrob Kurtis Conner, and major musicians, the latest collections from Inkbox make memorable gifts for both fans and "stans" alike.

Fans of the brand often use Inkbox to test-drive new tattoo ideas that they may be thinking about getting permanently. The brand regularly collaborates with some of the world's top tattoo artists, like Girl Knew York (Ariana Grande's favorite artist), and Curt Montgomery, who has tattooed the likes of Halsey, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

With tattoos being more mainstream than ever, Inkbox provides a new medium in creative self-expression; one with more freedom and flexibility than its permanent counterpart.

"One-third of millennials report having at least one tattoo, and Gen Z is on track for keeping that trend going," said Tyler Handley, CEO and co-founder of Inkbox. "Inkbox gives its users the ability to explore different versions of themselves, without the permanent commitment," continued Handley.

Inkbox tattoos are available at www.Inkbox.com (shipping worldwide), and at the Inkbox retail experience in downtown Toronto (379 Queen St. West). With pricing beginning at $14 USD, Inkbox makes an affordable and approachable gift. Not to mention, their popular tiny tattoos make for a great stocking stuffer.

