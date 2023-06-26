4K+ limited-edition Axolotl digital collectibles, featuring artist designed tattoos, are now available at no cost to consumers

TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ -- Today, Inkbox , the cutting-edge, semi-permanent tattoo brand, announced the launch of its first-ever digital collectible collection – Superlotl by Inkbox – bringing self-expression and tattoo artistry to Web3 . The new, limited-edition digital collectibles, available at no cost to consumers (gas fees apply), feature 4,242 Super-Axolotls on the Ethereum blockchain, each with a unique combination of traits and, of course, tattoos. Through joining the Superherd, Superlotl's community, owners will receive access to Inkbox discounts, exclusive products, voting rights on the future of the herd, as well as the coveted Artist Role, where Inkbox is expanding its artist community into Web3 and bringing IRL benefits to holders.

INKBOX EMPOWERS TATTOO ARTISTRY ON WEB3 WITH LAUNCH OF SUPERLOTL DIGITAL COLLECTIBLES

Each Superlotl, paedomorphic salamanders with supernatural powers, will hatch with one unique and powerful tattoo that tells the story of the community, featuring artwork designed by one of Inkbox's partners including Deadfellaz, Vinnie Hager, Chinatown Stropky, Girlknewyork, and Mr Preston. Those in the Superherd will have the ability to add additional, unique tattoos on their Superlotl, and starting this month, every tattoo that appears on a Superlotl will also be available for physical purchase on inkbox.com.

"Digital Collectibles offer new ways for communities and brands to engage and grow together, and we're thrilled to be entering the digital collectible space with Superlotl by Inkbox," said Inkbox President and Co-founder, Braden Handley. "We strive to empower individuals to showcase their individuality and creative self-expression in all aspects of their lives and entering the Metaverse leveraging Web3 technology allows us to take this to the next level. Just like Inkbox's physical products, the tattoos designed for Superlotls will enable owners to continue to match their ever-evolving identity in the digital space."

As part of the Superherd Community, Superlotl owners will unlock access to Inkbox's Artist Portal with over 1,200 artists from around the world. Superlotl holders can then submit their own art or NFT's (must own IP rights) to become tattoos on Inkbox.com and earn commissions from their tattoo sales.

"Tattoos are the ultimate intersection of self-expression and art and have been a large part of our culture in the Deadfellaz community," said Betty and Psych, Co-Founders of Deadfellaz. "We're thrilled to see Inkbox bringing their success with semi-temporary tattoos in the physical

world into digital art and Web3. There are inherent parallels between non-fungible tokens living on the blockchain forever and the immutable nature of tattoos. They can be changed, but they'll always live on in one way, shape, or form. We are stoked to be a part of the first collection and hope our community and beyond love this project launch as much as we do."

"I'm honored to partner with Inkbox on the launch of its first digital collectible collection that brings semi-permanent tattoo art to a new, digital medium," said Vinnie Hager. "Ranging from simple symbols and lines to more complex designs, I've created 75 unique tattoos that come to life on Inkbox's Superlotls. I'm excited to see the reactions to my tattoo designs, how they are applied in the digital space and experimented with in the physical space."

The full Superlotl by Inkbox Digital Collectible is available at no cost to consumers (gas fees apply) on superlotls.com . Consumers can purchase Superlotls with either ETH, or with a debit card or credit card in USD through MoonPay , making the crypto and digital collectible space more accessible.

In the spirit of a global community and a cause close to Inkbox's founders, the brand will donate 10% of the overall collection sales from physical tattoos to the American Cancer Society*. For more details about Superlotl by Inkbox, visit the Superlotl by Inkbox page , and keep an eye out for news on Twitter and Discord .

About Inkbox: Inkbox creates beautifully produced, artist-designed, impermanent tattoos that last 1-2 weeks, fading as the skin naturally regenerates. Since inception in 2015, millions of people from more than 150 countries around the world have worn Inkbox tattoos as style accessories to express their identity, and test drive permanent tattoo ideas before going all in.

With a growing catalogue of more than 10,000 designs, the Freehand Tattoo Marker, and a Custom tattoo platform used to bring any idea to life, Inkbox now ships tens of thousands of tattoos every week. It has also come to be an important avenue of creative expression for many of today's most respected tattoo artists, who now count on it as a way to build their brand and supplement their income.

Headquartered in downtown Toronto, where it operates the permanent tattoo studio Inside Out, Inkbox now employs 150+ people across Canada, Japan, and the United States. For media inquiries, please email [email protected] , or visit inkbox.com/our-story .

*For each Superlotl tattoo sold online at Inkbox.com from launch to December 31, 2023, 10% of the sales price will go to support the American Cancer Society®, a U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. The mission of the American Cancer Society is to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families. To learn more about ACS, visit www.cancer.org . No portion of purchase is tax deductible. ACS does not endorse any service or product. Inkbox will receive no remuneration from ACS for conducting this campaign."

SOURCE Inkbox