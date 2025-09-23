INK Entertainment Redefines Luxury with 30 Hazelton - Yorkville's New Med Spa Destination

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - INK Entertainment, the creative force behind many of Toronto's leading hospitality destinations, debuts 30 Hazelton, a high-end Med Spa poised to redefine beauty and aesthetics in Yorkville.

Officially opened now , 30 Hazelton blends breakthrough technology, global skincare expertise, and INK's hallmark service into a results-driven, restorative experience. Inspired by Spa Managing Director Erica Fung's research in South Korea, a leader in advanced skincare, the spa emphasizes customizable, layered treatments for long-term, transformative results.

30 HAZELTON – Yorkville’s New Med Spa Destination (CNW Group/30 Hazelton)

"Our mission is to blend medical aesthetics with the ease and elegance of a luxury spa," says Erica Fung, Spa Managing Director. "From cutting-edge technology to white-glove service, every detail is designed for today's modern client."

30 Hazelton will be the exclusive provider in Yorkville of seven bespoke Dr. Barbara Sturm facials—including the 30H Facial crafted specifically for the spa.

"This is a defining chapter for INK," says Charles Khabouth, CEO & Founder. "By pairing our hospitality DNA with the most advanced skincare, we're setting a new benchmark for premium aesthetic experiences in Canada."

Signature offerings include: HELIX by DEKA (CO₂ + non-ablative laser resurfacing), Everesse by Classys (non-invasive RF volumizing), Ultraformer MPT by Classys (ultrasound tightening and contouring), MotusAZ+ by DEKA (painless laser hair removal for all skin types), RedTouch by DEKA (collagen-stimulating laser effective for pigment and scars, with no downtime), Stylage injectables by Laboratories Vivacy (natural-looking, long-lasting results), and semi-permanent makeup for brows and lips.

Led by award winning Toronto-based interior design studio Nivek Remas , spanning 4,200 sq. ft. over three floors, the spa features nine treatment rooms named for Yorkville streets and a top-floor private lounge for relaxation, product discovery, VIP previews, tech showcases, and training.

Book at 30hazeltonmedspa.com . Hours: Mon–Sat 10am–7pm.

Follow @30hazelton .

About 30 Hazelton

Located in the heart of Yorkville, 30 Hazelton is a luxury med spa offering advanced treatments in a refined, restorative setting. The spa integrates Health Canada–approved technologies from Korea and Italy and is the exclusive Canadian home of seven bespoke Dr. Barbara Sturm facials.

