InfStones Secures SOC 2 Type I Attestation, Bolstering Security and Trust in Blockchain Infrastructure

SOC 2 Type I attestation affirms InfStones' strong cybersecurity controls on its platform.

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -- InfStones, a leading blockchain infrastructure provider, today announced the successful attainment of the SOC 2 Type I attestation, reinforcing its position as a paragon of security and compliance in the blockchain sector. The SOC 2 Type I attestation is a comprehensive assessment to evaluate the effectiveness of a service organization's controls related to security, availability, and processing integrity.

For InfStones, this attestation affirms its security measures' strength and adherence to industry best practices. It also signifies that InfStones' systems and operational controls are in strict alignment with the standards of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

What This Means for Our Clients

Proven Security Practice: The attestation validates the strength of InfStones' security measures, designed to safeguard client data against emerging threats.

Assured Transparency: InfStones' commitment to transparency is reinforced, ensuring its processes and services are reliable and trustworthy.

A Future Built on Secure Foundations

"Security is not just a feature; it's the bedrock of trust in the blockchain ecosystem," stated Dr. Shi, Founder and CEO of InfStones. "The SOC 2 Type I certification reflects our dedication to security excellence. It's a promise to our clients that we will continue to advance our security measures, always with their trust and safety as our priority."

About InfStones

InfStones is an advanced, enterprise-grade Platform as a Service (PaaS) blockchain infrastructure provider trusted by the top blockchain companies in the world. InfStones' AI-based infrastructure provides developers worldwide with a rugged, powerful node management platform alongside an easy-to-use API. With over 20,000 nodes supported on over 80 blockchains, InfStones gives developers all the control they need - reliability, speed, efficiency, security, and scalability - for cross-chain DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and decentralized application development. InfStones is trusted by the biggest blockchain companies in the world including Binance, CoinList, BitGo, OKX, Chainlink, Polygon, Harmony, and KuCoin, among a hundred other customers. InfStones is dedicated to developing the next evolution of a better world through limitless Web3 innovation.

For more information about InfStones and its offerings, please visit https://infstones.com/ .

SOURCE Infstones

For further information: Darko Radunović, Email: [email protected]