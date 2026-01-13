Infrastructure and Transport Consultant CPCS acquires MILLE407, a Fast-Growing Global Port and Maritime Advisory Firm

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - CPCS, a global management consultant specializing in transportation, energy, and infrastructure, announces it's acquiring MILLE407 (1407), a France-based port and maritime advisory firm.

The acquisition strengthens CPCS's position as a strategic advisor in multimodal transport and trade‑enabling infrastructure. It expands CPCS's presence in France, continental Europe and MENA while deepening expertise in port operations, management, and digital transformation.

With 1407's integration, governments, port authorities, terminal operators, shipping lines, logistics providers, and investors gain access to enhanced advisory services backed by real operational insight.

1407 Founder Matthieu Desiderio and CEO Mathew Paul join CPCS as Global Practice Leads - Port and Maritime Advisory, and as Vice Presidents overseeing multimodal transportation activities across Europe and MENA.

Quotes:

CPCS Co-CEO Marc-André Roy: "1407 brings depth and real-world industry experience. They know the ports space inside and out. This acquisition fits perfectly with our global work in transportation, freight, and trade corridors. Together, we'll help clients run greener, smarter, more resilient and profitable port and maritime operations."

CPCS Co-CEO Jean-François Arsenault: "Complex projects are interconnected. The acquisition of 1407 reinforces CPCS as an end-to-end transportation advisor. Their port and maritime expertise complements our strong freight rail capabilities, bridging critical interface gaps in major projects."

1407 President and Founder Matthieu Desiderio: "By joining CPCS, we enhance our core strengths while opening our networks to CPCS's full suite of services. Anchored in France and Spain, we can now deliver a more integrated chain of solutions across the European Union and MENA."

1407 CEO Mathew Paul: "With CPCS, we expand our ability to help clients modernize ports, accelerate digital transformation, and improve operations across the full transport spectrum. Modern ports are essential to global competitiveness, and together we are positioned to make a greater impact."

About 1407

Founded in 2016, 1407 advises port authorities, operators, and investors on governance, operations, strategy, and transformation. The firm has delivered assignments across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, with a strong track record in port modernization and multimodal planning.

About CPCS

CPCS is a global management consultancy specializing in major projects, transportation, energy, and infrastructure. With offices across Africa, Canada, Europe, and the United States, CPCS provides end-to-end advisory services supporting infrastructure development and economic growth.

SOURCE CPCS

Media Relations: [email protected]