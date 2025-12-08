InfraRed Capital Partners announces launch of Qu Data Centres, a Canadian digital infrastructure platform

Nine high availability facilities nationwide combine proven operational maturity with significant colocation capacity and robust power for growth

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - InfraRed Capital Partners ("InfraRed") is pleased to announce the official launch of Qu Data Centres Limited Partnership ("Qu Data Centres", "Qu"), a Canadian-based digital infrastructure platform. With a portfolio of nine data centres across key Canadian markets and a comprehensive suite of cloud services, Qu Data Centres is positioned to provide secure, sovereign, and sustainable technology solutions.

Qu Data Centre facilities are located in Calgary, Edmonton, London, Ottawa, and Toronto, with an established national footprint and up to 49 MW of capacity that currently serves more than 750 customers. With Canadian data sovereignty and in-country infrastructure at its core, this data centre platform is well-positioned to meet the growing demands of enterprise, government, hyperscale and AI customers.

James Beer, CEO of Qu Data Centres commented on the launch: "The launch of Qu marks a defining moment for Canadian digital infrastructure. We are uniting the proven operational sophistication of our facilities, and the teams who run them, with a clear mission: To propel our clients forward by delivering unquestionably reliable, sovereign infrastructure. Qu is here to power Canadian innovation, today and for the future."

"Our data centres bring together scale, security, and sustainability to create a trusted foundation for enterprises, cloud providers, and government. With a resilient operational platform and significant expansion capacity, we are ready to deliver the reliability and resilience that the Canadian digital economy demands."

The data centres were acquired from Rogers Communications, who will continue to sell data centre services and provide network connectivity into the facilities.

"We are excited to complete this transaction and launch Qu Data Centres to continue delivering high-quality services to its extensive existing client base, with Rogers continuing to sell data centre solutions into the facilities," said Pilar Banegas, Partner, InfraRed Capital Partners. "With significant available capacity and expansion potential, the platform is also well-aligned to meet the needs of Canada's growing demand for secure and sustainable data centre services."

Qu Data Centres provides a comprehensive range of colocation, cloud and connectivity solutions supported by strong operational expertise, one of the only fully Canadian leadership teams and a proven track record in building, integrating and scaling mission-critical infrastructure.

About Qu Data Centres

Qu Data Centres is a Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing secure, scalable, and network dense colocation and cloud services across nine strategically located data centres. With 49 MW of capacity, 374,000 sq ft of total building space, and 187,840 sq ft of IT white space, Qu supports enterprise, government, hyperscale and AI clients with a focus on Canadian data sovereignty, operational excellence, and long-term growth.

Qu's efficiency and sustainability strategies leverage Canada's advantageous climate for free cooling and advanced data centre practices--including telemetry, automation and data hall best practices--to intelligently match cooling output to demand, reduce energy use, and minimize environmental impact.

For more information, please visit www.qudatacentres.com/.

Qu Media Inquiries

Eoin Fay – [email protected]

About InfraRed Capital Partners ("InfraRed")

InfraRed is a leading international mid-market infrastructure asset manager. Over the past 25 years, InfraRed has established itself as a highly successful developer, particularly in early-stage projects, and an active steward of essential infrastructure.

InfraRed manages US$13bn of equity capital [1] for investors around the globe in listed and private funds across both core and value-add strategies.

InfraRed combines a global reach, operating worldwide from offices in London, Frankfurt, Madrid, New York, Sydney and Seoul, with deep sector expertise from a team of more than 160 people.

InfraRed is part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life, and benefits from its scale and global platform.

For more information, please visit www.ircp.com.

[1] Uses 5-year average FX as at 31st December 2024 of GBP/USD of 1.2818; EUR/USD 1.1092. EUM is USD 13.186m.

SOURCE Qu Data Centres