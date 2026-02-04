Infra Pipes Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity and New Website to Strengthen North American Presence

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Infra Pipes, a leading North American manufacturer of medium- and high-density polyethylene (PE) pipeline solutions, today announced the launch of its refreshed brand identity and new website, www.infrapipes.com.

The rebrand introduces a modernized logo, updated messaging, and a unified identity across Infra Pipes' six manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Canada. It also harmonizes the company's prior U.S. acquisitions – Endot (including facilities in New Jersey, Tennessee, and Oklahoma), and the Jacksonville, Florida facility (formerly owned by Flying W Plastics) – under one Infra Pipes brand.

The new brand reflects Infra Pipes' commitment to serving as North America's most trusted and responsive infrastructure solutions partner, and the only HDPE manufacturer with production facilities in both the U.S. and Canada, delivering unmatched product range, responsive service, and technical expertise.

"Our refreshed brand identity reflects who we are today -- one unified company with the scale, range, and customer-first focus to support essential infrastructure projects across North America," said Jimmy Herring, CEO at Infra Pipe. "This rebrand brings together the legacy strengths of Endot, our new Jacksonville facility, and Infra Pipes under a single, modern identity that makes it easier for our customers and distributors to do business with us."

The new website, www.infrapipes.com, introduces streamlined navigation and enhanced features, including:

A Find a Product tool that allows users to search by application, industry, product name, size, or pressure rating.

Updated product information covering the full portfolio, from 0.5-inch (2.5 cm) tubing to 132-inch (3.4m) engineered systems.

Resources for customers and partners across all sectors Infra Pipes serves, including municipal water, wastewater, stormwater, gas distribution, mining, telecommunications, energy, and agriculture.

Infra Pipes continues to support the flow of modern life through reliable, high-performance polyethylene solutions that build stronger, more resilient infrastructure across North America.

About Infra Pipes

Infra Pipes is a leading North American manufacturer of medium- and high-density polyethylene pipeline solutions for essential infrastructure applications. With six production facilities across the continent, Infra Pipes offers one of the most comprehensive portfolios of small- to extra-large-diameter products in the industry, including Weholite®, Sclairpipe®, EndoPoly, EndoPure, EndoTrace, and Enduct. Serving markets such as municipal water supplies, gas distribution, telecommunications, wastewater management, mining, agriculture, and energy transmission, Infra Pipes combines decades of technical experience with a customer-first approach that simplifies complex projects and supports the flow of modern life.

Media Contact: Lou Leonardi, VP of Sales, [email protected]