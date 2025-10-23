Infoya announced as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners for 2025

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Infoya has been recognized by Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 50 awards program for its rapid growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

The program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue growth percentage over the past four years. Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry.

"Their visionary leadership and bold achievements are propelling our sector forward, opening new possibilities for growth and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs," said Brendan Cooper, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader at Deloitte Canada. "We are excited to honor their remarkable progress and the positive impact they are making across the country."

"These trailblazing companies are not only thriving in today's dynamic economy; they are setting the pace for what's possible in Canadian technology. Their passion and forward-thinking solutions are energizing our entire ecosystem, fostering collaboration, and creating opportunities across all sectors." expressed Amanda Perran, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader at Deloitte Canada.

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least 4 years, have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2021 and $5 million in 2024, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, and invest a minimum of 5% of gross revenues in R&D activities conducted in Canada.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in three distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise--Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2025 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Lafond and The Globe and Mail.

About Infoya

Infoya is a global IT solutions provider specializing in transforming complex challenges into streamlined, AI-powered outcomes. Through proprietary technology accelerators and full-scale enterprise services, Infoya automates workflows, enhances operational efficiency, and drives digital transformation across industries. With a presence in Canada, the US, India, and Costa Rica, we blend technical depth with creative problem-solving to deliver measurable impact.

