Infowise Ultimate Forms Joins Microsoft AppSource

TORONTO, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Infowise Solutions Ltd.(https://www.infowisesolutions.com) announces the availability of Infowise Ultimate Forms on Microsoft AppSource. The no-code platform enables organizations to build enterprise-grade SharePoint solutions without coding expertise.

"Our AppSource availability makes SharePoint solutions accessible to more organizations while leveraging their existing investments," said Ethan Bach, Founder at Infowise.

The platform provides pre-built business applications across key operational areas:

HR Management: Employee onboarding workflows and document generation

Helpdesk Services: Service desk templates with automated routing and SLA tracking

Vendor Management: Supplier evaluation, contract tracking, and performance monitoring

Asset Management: Equipment tracking, maintenance scheduling, and depreciation calculations

Resource Booking: Room and vehicle reservation systems integrated with SharePoint calendars

Document Approvals: SharePoint-native electronic signatures with multi-stage workflows

Business Intelligence: Interactive dashboards delivering actionable insights from SharePoint data

With over 200 pre-configured solutions spanning multiple industries and departments, Infowise (https://www.infowisesolutions.com) enables organizations to consolidate business applications into a single platform—reducing costs while improving process visibility.

Infowise Ultimate Forms is available immediately on Microsoft AppSource with a 30-day free trial: https://appsource.microsoft.com/product/office/WA200008439.

For more information, visit https://www.infowisesolutions.com

SOURCE Infowise Solutions LTD.

Media Contact: Ethan Bach, [email protected], +1.416-572-7755