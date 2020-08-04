Infosys USA Certified as Great Place to Work®

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in the United States. This award recognizes best in class workplaces and company cultures based upon employee responses to the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ Survey.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, "This recognition is a testament to Infosys' strategic commitment to hiring and fostering employee development in North America. At Infosys we are driving American innovation and helping shrink the IT skills gap through investment in training and education for both employees and through our university partners."

Since 2017, Infosys has hired over 13,000 employees and opened six digital and innovation centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hartford, Connecticut; Phoenix, Arizona; Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Richardson, Texas.

In keeping with Infosys' commitment to workforce development and in light of the economic and employment challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Infosys recently announced Reskill and Restart, a program created in partnership with leading skills assessment and training companies that will leverage Infosys' Wingspan to meet the reskilling and employment needs of American workers adversely affected by the pandemic. Internally, Infosys continues to help create the next generation of talent through its highly regarded InStep internship program and university partnerships with the likes of Cornell University, Rhode Island School of Design, The University of Arizona, Purdue, NC State and Trinity College.

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President, Best Workplace List Research, Great Place to Work, said, "We congratulate Infosys on their Certification. Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

This is the first time that Infosys, USA has pursued an external certification. The certification confirms that 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Infosys.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune.

To learn more, visit Great Place to Work® online at www.greatplacetowork.com.

About Infosys Ltd.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Infosys Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release concerning Infosys's future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on Infosys employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, Infosys's ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect cost advantage, wage increases in India, the ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, Infosys's ability to manage international operations, reduced demand for technology in key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, the ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages in service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of Infosys intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting the industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in Infosys's United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including Infosys's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in Infosys company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and reports to shareholders. Infosys does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

