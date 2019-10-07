Infosys to Announce Second Quarter Results on October 11, 2019
Oct 07, 2019, 03:03 ET
BENGALURU, India, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, will announce results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Friday, October 11, 2019 around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) (6:15 a.m. US ET; 3:15 a.m. PST; 11:15 a.m. London time; 6:15 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time). The results will also be available on www.infosys.com.
Common press conference
(4:15 p.m. IST; 6:45 a.m. ET)
Following the release, the leadership team will be part of a common press conference at 4:15 p.m. IST. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 7:00 p.m. IST on October 11, 2019 (after 9:30 a.m. US ET on October 11, 2019). In addition, a transcript of the conference will be available at www.infosys.com.
Earnings call
(5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. IST; 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. ET)
The company will conduct a single 60-minute conference call at 5:30 p.m. IST (8:00 a.m. US ET; 5:00 a.m. PST; 1:00 p.m. London time; 8:00 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time) on October 11, 2019 (open to investors/analysts in all regions), where the senior management will discuss the company's performance and answer questions from participants. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers provided below 10 – 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the call. During this time, the operator will provide instructions on how to ask questions. As participation in the call is limited, early registration is encouraged.
This event will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 8:00 p.m. IST on October 11, 2019 (after 10:30 a.m. US ET on October 11, 2019). In addition, a transcript of the conference call will be available at www.infosys.com.
Summary of events
|
Event
|
Date and Time
|
Web-site/ Region
|
Telephone No.
|
Earnings release over the wire services
|
3:45 p.m. IST
6:15 a.m. ET
October 11, 2019
|
Event
|
Date and Time
|
Web-site/ Region
|
Telephone No.
|
Live Webcast of common press conference
|
4:15 p.m. IST
6:45 a.m. ET
October 11, 2019
|
Earnings conference call
(open for questions from investors / analysts in all regions)
|
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. IST
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. ET
October 11, 2019
Questions during the call can be addressed to sandeep_mahindroo@infosys.com
|
India
|
Toll, Mumbai:
+91-22-6280-1168
+91-22-7115-8069
Toll, Bangalore:
+91-7045671221
|
US
|
Toll-free:
1-866 746 2133
Toll Number:
+1-323-386-8721
|
Singapore
|
Toll-free:
800-101-2045
Toll-number:
+65-3157-5746
|
Hong Kong
|
Toll-free:
800-964-448
Toll Number:
+852-3018-6877
|
Japan
|
Toll Free:
0053-116-1110
Toll Number:
+81-3-4589 9421
|
UK
|
Toll Free:
0-808-101-1573
Toll Number:
+44-203-478-5524
|
Germany
|
Toll-free:
00 8001 424 3444
|
Canada
|
Toll- free:
011-8001-424-3444
|
France
|
Toll-free:
0-800-914-745
|
Replay of conference call
|
Till October 18, 2019
|
Toll-free, USA:
1-833-289-8317
International toll:
+ 1-347-974-7488
Toll, Mumbai/India:
+91-22-7194-5757
+91-22-6663-5757
Playback code: 4637#
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.
SOURCE Infosys
For further information: Investor Relations, Sandeep Mahindroo, +91-80-3980-1018, Sandeep_Mahindroo@infosys.com; Media Relations, Sarah Vanita Gideon, +91-80-4156-3998 Sarah_Gideon@infosys.com, Chiku Somaiya, +1 71367 06752,Chiku.Somaiya@infosys.com
