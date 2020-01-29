Infosys Positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communication Services Providers, Worldwide

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next generation digital services and consulting has been named a 'Leader' in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide. Infosys was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Gartner defines Leaders as those who are "suited for most ITS-CSP engagements. They are market- leading in several digital business transformation capabilities." Gartner's report Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide evaluated 13 global vendors on their ability to execute, along with completeness of vision.

For more than two decades, Infosys has helped over 50 global telcos including cable, mobile virtual network operators, and media and entertainment companies navigate their transformation journeys. Our deep domain expertise and rich experience has guided telcos to drive network modernization and service differentiation while repositioning them as digital service providers. Infosys leads this evolutionary journey by combining dedicated Centers of Excellence, a global partner ecosystem, and our 5G Living Labs to incubate new services, introduce innovative business models, and deploy advanced technologies such as edge computing and network slicing.

Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President - Global Head of Communications, Media & Technology at Infosys, said, "Enhancing customer experience is the primary goal of service providers. Infosys, with its reach across the value system can act as a digital ecosystem integrator connecting the companies to derive the best results. Being recognized as a Leader by Gartner for IT Services for Communication Services Providers, Worldwide validates our commitment to provide improved customer experiences for our clients."

