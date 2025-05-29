Infosys Launches Over 200 Enterprise AI Agents, Part of Infosys Topaz™ AI Offerings and Google Cloud

Leveraging Google Cloud's agentic AI framework and Infosys Topaz, these agents are designed to transform enterprise processes

BENGALURU, India, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of over 200 enterprise AI agents powered by Infosys Topaz™ AI offerings and Google Cloud's Vertex AI Platform . The AI agents are designed to drive tangible outcomes for enterprises by transforming complex workflows and managing intricate, multi-agent business operations efficiently at scale.

These enterprise AI agents cater to multiple sectors, including healthcare, finance, retail, telecom, manufacturing, and agriculture. Leveraging advanced machine learning and cognitive architecture, the agents are equipped with powerful capabilities such as data extraction to transform raw inputs into actionable insights and multimodal functionality to handle diverse data types effectively. They ensure secure communication through encrypted channels and uphold robust data privacy measures to protect sensitive information. Additionally, the enterprise AI agents feature autonomous decision-making, which allows them to independently analyze scenarios and execute complex tasks, driving enhanced operational efficiency. For example:

In the area of predictive network capacity planning, a monitoring agent continuously tracks real-time network capacity and alerts for any immediate concerns. This proactive monitoring helps prevent potential network issues, enhancing reliability and efficiency. It leads to reduced downtime, improved user experience, and optimized resource utilization.

In the accounts payable and receivable processes, a corporate finance agent ensures accurate financial reporting and cash flow management, thus reducing the risk of late payments or missed collections, enhancing overall financial efficiency and reliability.

In the manufacturing domain, a forecasting agent uses real-time data to predict demand for vehicle parts, thus optimizing inventory and managing the supply chain. This approach adjusts production, evaluates inventory, and auto-orders shortfall parts, boosting operational effectiveness and reliability.

Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, "The development of more than 200 enterprise AI agents marks a milestone in our continued efforts to innovate and lead in the enterprise AI space. With Infosys Topaz™ AI offerings and Google Cloud's advanced AI frameworks, we are enhancing Human+AI collaboration and unlocking new levels of efficiency and precision across industries. This initiative not only demonstrates our capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to helping businesses navigate their next."

"Enterprise AI agents have the power to improve operations by driving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing decision-making processes," said Victor Morales, Vice President of GSI and Consulting Partnerships, Google Cloud. "Infosys' enterprise AI agents, built on Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, can enable businesses to improve complex workflows and support multi-agent operations at scale."

The AI agents mark a significant milestone as a direct outcome of the Google Cloud Center of Excellence, powered by Infosys Topaz™ . The initiative leverages the advanced AI capabilities of Infosys Topaz™ and the generative AI technology of Google Cloud to deliver innovative enterprise AI solutions.

For more information, please visit here.

