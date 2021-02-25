Infosys Expands Pennsylvania-based Retirement Services Center of Excellence; Commits to Adding 300 New Jobs

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its commitment to add 300 American workers in Pennsylvania in continuation of its overall hiring plan in the U.S. The company, known for building leading-edge digital capabilities and training the next generation of global talent, will recruit for a range of opportunities across technology and digital services, client administration, and operations as it expands its new Retirement Services Center of Excellence (the Center).

"My administration welcomes Infosys to Pennsylvania, and looks forward to the growth and success of its new Retirement Services Center of Excellence in Chester County," said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. "Our commonwealth is known worldwide for its leadership in technology and innovation, and Infosys's expansion is a testament and welcome addition to that legacy. The company's commitment to supporting the local workforce will provide new opportunities to the region, and we are proud that this international company has selected Pennsylvania as a place to settle, grow, and expand."

"We are committed to growing Infosys' footprint in the financial services space in the U.S. Our Retirement Services Center in Pennsylvania is one example of how we realize this aspiration," said Mohit Joshi, President at Infosys. "This Center will focus on technology and innovation that will enable the retirement industry to navigate its way to lower costs, enhanced experiences, and better outcomes for retirement savers."

The Center will develop technology solutions and services to help firms capitalize on the opportunities emerging at the intersection of employee benefits, wealth management, and digital transformation, beginning with a focus on the employee-sponsored retirement plan experience. The Center was conceived last year following the partnership forged with Pennsylvania-based investment management firm Vanguard.

Infosys helps financial institutions, the world over, stay a step ahead of digital disruption by embracing rapid technology transformation. The firm serves half of the top 20 retirement service firms in the U.S., helping them manage risk, improve their participants' experience, and deliver better outcomes with leverage from digital solutions.

"Our business model is about finding the best workforce, training the best workforce, and deploying the best workforce to enable our clients to thrive," said Martha King, Executive Vice President and Chief Client Officer at Infosys. "Southeastern Pennsylvania, so well-known for its talent, innovation, and successful enterprise, offers the opportunity for us to strengthen our workforce on behalf of our clients here in the region and beyond."

A global organization with nearly 250,000 employees worldwide, Infosys has rapidly been expanding its hiring of U.S. workers. In September 2020, the company announced its commitment to hire an additional 12,000 American workers bringing its total hiring commitment in the U.S. to 25,000 workers by 2022. In addition, the firm aims to play a crucial role in building pathways to employment for American workers, particularly those who have been negatively impacted by the economic downturn brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Infosys Ltd.

