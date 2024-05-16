Infosys Collaborates with Telstra for AI-led Engineering Transformation

Set to accelerate innovation for Telstra and further enhance customer experience

BENGALURU, India , May 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic multi-year collaboration with Telstra, Australia's leading telecommunications and technology company, to accelerate its software engineering and IT transformation journey and further enhance their customer experience. Building on a longstanding association, this collaboration aims to support Telstra's company-wide strategy.

Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President, Co-Head of Delivery, Infosys and Kim Krogh Andersen, Group Executive, Product and Technology, Telstra along with Infosys and Telstra leaders

Infosys' AI-first suite of offerings, Infosys Topaz, and cloud suite of offerings, Infosys Cobalt, will offer a robust engineering backbone to simplify the technology landscape and enable Telstra to continue its transformation to become an innovation-led enterprise. In addition, Infosys will introduce modern product engineering practices to elevate its customer and employee experience.

Kim Krogh Andersen, Group Executive, Product and Technology, Telstra, said, "Consumers around the world have significantly increased their expectations when it comes to the seamless, digital delivery of their products and services. As we approach the tipping point of Generative AI and an avalanche of digital adoption, strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Infosys are critical to support our shared ambitions for digital leadership."

Kieran O'Meara, Executive, Software Engineering and IT, Telstra, said, "Telstra and Infosys have been partners for over 20 years, a collaboration that has yielded immense value for both organizations. The renewal of this collaboration reinvents how we work together more strategically for the next wave of change in our industry. With the evolution of software product engineering, open architecture, and next-generation technologies such as AI, together, we will develop the best products and services for Telstra's customers."

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said, "Infosys has a long-standing association with Telstra supporting its many evolutions over the last two decades and we're excited to work with them on the next chapter of this journey. By leveraging Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz, we can help Telstra accelerate its strategy for growth."

Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President and Global Industry Leader, Communications, Media, and Technology, Infosys, said, "Telstra and Infosys stand as trailblazers in technological innovation, united by a shared vision. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative cloud and AI-led solutions that will help position Telstra as a leader in this new era."

