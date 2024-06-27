Infosys BPM opens second office in Aguadilla; Brings new jobs to the Island

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico and BANGALORE, India, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE:INFY), is pleased to announce the inauguration of its second facility at the Montana Industrial Park in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. This new facility benefits from an investment of US$200,000 and support from the Puerto Rico Economic Incentive Fund, allocated by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC). The expansion will generate 325 new jobs that will be added to the current workforce of 300 workers.

The new office will enable Infosys BPM to expand its capacity to serve more clients in the aerospace, healthcare, insurance, financial services, and telecommunications industries. This will create employment opportunities for local talent skilled in knowledge-based data processing and customer service, contributing significantly to the economy of the northwest region of the Island.

The Hon. Secretary of the DDEC, Manuel Cidre, highlighting the growth potential of the company expanding in Puerto Rico, said, "This second Infosys center will continue to provide services to local and global clients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with highly qualified professionals who work at the forefront of innovation and technology. It is another step forward towards accelerating growth across industries in Puerto Rico, which will strengthen its position in the global market."

Hon. Julio Roldan Concepcion, Mayor of Aguadilla, added, "We are delighted to continue to host Infosys BPM and are confident that this new facility will contribute significantly to the local economy. Infosys BPM has always added value to Aguadilla's economic landscape."

Reaffirming the company's commitment to enhancing operational efficiencies, driving greater productivity, and providing exceptional value to its clients, Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO & Managing Director, Infosys BPM, said, "Our expanded new facility in Puerto Rico is another significant step towards accelerating innovation for global companies, as Infosys BPM continues to be laser-focused on providing value from great processes and compelling experiences. We appreciate the immense support given to us by local policy makers to accelerate our vision for shared progress."

About Infosys BPM

Infosys BPM Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys Limited (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), was established in April 2002. We offer integrated end-to-end transformative business process management (BPM) services and have journeyed through the table stakes of effectiveness and efficiency with an ever-increasing focus on enhancing stakeholder experience and empathy. We enable clients to navigate their digital journey, operating from 45 delivery centres across 16 countries, with over 57,500 people from 111 nationalities.

Visit www.infosysbpm.com to learn how Infosys BPM can help your enterprise navigate your next.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

