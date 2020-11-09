Infosys, Arizona State University Partner to Enhance End-to-End Learning Using Digital Solutions

Starting in spring, 2021, full-time graduate students in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at ASU, enrolled in either in-person or ASU Sync classes will have access to digital learning solutions and services offered through Infosys. Using the Infosys Wingspan platform from the Live Enterprise for Education Suite, students will be able to earn certifications and badges in several technical skill sets. They can gain valuable applied project experience in the content area "Playgrounds," to run demos and practice exercises.

Infosys Wingspan will allow ASU to better engage students in online synchronous and asynchronous learning. In addition, the platform will be used by administration and IT staff at ASU, allowing the university to more quickly and efficiently identify and resolve technical issues for enhanced student support. Upon completing their degree program, these graduate students will be competitive job candidates, equipped to tackle the most pressing challenges facing the industry.

"Using the Infosys digital solutions, students anywhere in the world can engage in the immersive learning experience that characterizes our high-quality engineering and technology degree programs," said ASU President Michael M. Crow. "We look forward to expanding access to the global network of learners who will soon drive their own solutions forward as career-ready industry professionals."

"This academic year, it is more important than ever for remote learning to function seamlessly, allowing students to continue their education from anywhere in the world," said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys. "This strategic partnership is just the latest example of our deep ties to Arizona State University and our shared commitment to bringing the best training and opportunities to its students."

Newly admitted full-time master's students starting in Spring 2021 and enrolled in on-campus immersion or ASU Sync classes through any of four degree programs — computer science, software engineering, information technology or computer engineering — are eligible to receive a scholarship for one year of access to an Infosys Wingspan license at no cost. Learn more about the program at: https://engineering.asu.edu/infosys.

About ASU

Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

