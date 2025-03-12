Infosys Announces Expansion of Strategic Collaboration with Citizens to Propel AI-led Transformation

To help accelerate innovation, drive market leadership and better serve customers

BENGALURU, India, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting today announced the expansion of its long-standing strategic collaboration with Citizens, one of the oldest and largest financial institutions in the US.

Citizens will leverage Infosys' deep domain expertise in financial services and its innovative technologies, including AI, cloud, and automation to develop cloud native domain platforms and achieve data center exit. This AI-enabled transformation will also foster an ecosystem of valuable FinTech and hyperscaler collaborations, delivering hyper-personalized AI-powered customer experiences, and enhancing operational resilience and stability.

Over the last five years, Citizens and Infosys have achieved significant milestones: developed and implemented a comprehensive strategy and blueprint in domain centric platforms, established a robust data lake, developed enterprise APIs, reached 90 percent in test automation, successfully migrated critical workloads to the cloud while maintaining operational resilience, and rationalized applications and tools.

Michael Ruttledge, Chief Information Officer, Citizens Financial Group, said, "Infosys has been a key strategic collaborator in Citizens' next-gen transformation program for the last five years. Together, we have not only modernized our technology landscape with domain-centric, cloud native platforms but also built a foundation for future growth aligned with Citizens' north star technology vision without losing focus on resiliency and stability."

Dennis Gada, EVP and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services, Infosys, said, "We are excited to strengthen our collaboration with Citizens by leveraging our AI expertise with Infosys Topaz, to advance their transformation objectives and business growth. As we transition to an AI-first world, this collaboration aspires to redefine the possibilities in banking, combining the strengths of both Infosys and Citizens in banking and technology."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infosys

Media contact: For further information, please contact: [email protected]