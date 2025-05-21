Infosys and LogicMonitor Collaborate to Transform Business Performance and Reliability of IT Operations

Driving enhanced operational efficiency and observability with Infosys AIOps Insights and LogicMonitor's Edwin AI

BENGALURU, India and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next generation digital services and consulting, today announced its strategic collaboration with LogicMonitor, a leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI). By combining Infosys AIOps Insights, part of Infosys Cobalt cloud offering, with LogicMonitor's Edwin AI , the collaboration seeks to enhance the observability of IT operations, improving performance, reliability and customer experience across complex systems.

Together, these offerings of Infosys and LogicMonitor aim to reduce problem diagnosis and resolution time by up to 30%, minimize redundant alerts by up to 70%, and provide comprehensive visibility across IT environments. They also deliver persona-based insights, improving forecasting and empowering proactive IT resolutions and business decisions.

Michael Tarbet, Global Vice President, MSP & Channel, LogicMonitor, said, "As enterprises navigate increasingly complex IT environments that span on-premises, multi-cloud, and critical devices, the need for a unified, hybrid observability platform powered by AI has never been greater. Through our collaboration with Infosys, we aim to address these challenges and deliver transformative observability solutions to global enterprises. By integrating LogicMonitor's Edwin AI with Infosys' AIOps Insights, we are helping enterprises achieve operational excellence, reduce costs, and ensure IT resilience."

Patrick Atkins, Director - IT Operations, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, said, "We are pleased with the progress we are making with the LogicMonitor platform. By increasing proactive issue detection capabilities and noise reduction by 40%, we have minimized downtime and improved overall operational efficiency, directly impacting business continuity and performance. Infosys' commitment to driving these improvements is instrumental in strengthening our IT ecosystem, and we look forward to further advancements that support our journey toward operational excellence and sustained stability."

Anant Adya, EVP and Service Offering Head, Infosys, said, "We are proud to collaborate with LogicMonitor to redefine the observability landscape. With our expertise in AI-driven insights and proven methodologies leveraging Infosys Cobalt, this alliance helps our customers make informed business decisions while unlocking innovation across the ecosystem. Together, we are equipping enterprises with the tools they need to stay ahead in an increasingly complex IT environment."

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor® offers hybrid observability powered by AI. The company's SaaS-based platform, LM Envision, enables observability across on-prem and multi-cloud environments. A Visionary on the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability, LogicMonitor provides IT and business teams operational visibility and predictability across their technologies and applications to focus less on troubleshooting and more on delivering extraordinary employee and customer experiences. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com and our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/5315795/Infosys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infosys

For more information contact: [email protected]