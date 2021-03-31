Infosys and LivePerson Announce First-of-its-Kind Partnership to Drive Customer Experience Transformation for the World's Biggest Brands

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced a new 360° partnership to help brands manage AI-powered conversations with consumers and employees over SMS, web sites, apps, and the messaging channels they use every day. The partnership will enable brands to unlock higher growth by combining Infosys Cobalt, a platform and set of services to accelerate an enterprise's journey into the cloud, with LivePerson's Conversational Cloud, a complete set of applications and APIs for creating and managing conversational experiences.

Infosys is investing in and scaling a service practice to take to market and support LivePerson's Conversational Cloud, as well as assisting LivePerson in the transformation of its technology infrastructure on the public cloud to address the growing demand for conversational experiences. Eighty-five percent of consumers now report they want to message with brands to make purchases and get help. The key areas this strategic partnership will focus on include:

Direct-to-consumer conversations on consumers' preferred messaging channels — including Apple Business Chat, Google's Business Messages, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and brand websites and apps — for marketing, sales and fulfillment, and customer service

New messaging experiences for employees to support business continuity, HR, finance, and IT queries, drafting off Infosys' strength in transforming these functional areas within large enterprises

The cloud, conversational AI, digital consulting, and global delivery services to build, run, integrate, and scale immersive experiences for brands

Conversational experiences consistently demonstrate higher business performance compared to traditional voice and digital, making them powerful additions to Infosys Cobalt, trade marketing, e-commerce, and contact center solutions. In fact, brands already using LivePerson's Conversational Cloud have seen results including up to 20 percent increases in average order value and customer satisfaction scores, up to 10x online sales conversions versus traditional web sites, and 50 percent lower labor costs and agent attrition.

"Together with Infosys' transformational services and cloud capabilities, we can redefine how the world's major brands communicate with consumers and engage their employees," said Rob LoCascio, CEO and Founder of LivePerson. "Our Conversational Cloud includes a full set of APIs and integration points that Infosys can help architect and weave throughout a large enterprise's systems and processes to generate the maximum sales impact and cost savings from conversational experiences. LivePerson will benefit from Infosys' partnership by continuing to scale our Conversational Cloud to meet consumers' growing demand for these experiences."

"We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership bringing Infosys Cobalt's services to act as a force-multiplier for LivePerson's Conversational Cloud. We plan to leverage LivePerson in the mission critical business processes of our clients to improve the user experience for their customers, channel partners, and employees," said Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys. "I'm confident that we will jointly innovate and deliver insight-led omnichannel customer experiences for enterprise brands to create new revenue models, realize savings, and achieve faster time to market."

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Media Contacts: Infosys, [email protected]; LivePerson, Mike Tague, [email protected]