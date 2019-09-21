Information Update - RW Consumer Products Ltd. voluntarily recalls all lots of "Gripe Water - Alcohol And Preservative Free" because of microbial contamination Français
Sep 21, 2019, 13:15 ET
OTTAWA, Sept. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that RW Consumer Products Ltd. is recalling all lots of the product "Gripe Water – Alcohol And Preservative Free" (Natural Product Number [NPN] 80080669), sold under various brand names, because company testing showed microbial contamination. These products have been sold at retailers across Canada.
These products are marketed as a "gentle antacid for quick relief of baby's minor stomach upsets such as colic, cramps, gas, sour stomach, and hiccups especially during teething."
Ingesting a contaminated product may pose serious health risks. Microbial contamination typically increases the risk of infections, particularly within a vulnerable subpopulation such as infants. Infants have developing immune systems and, as a result, may be more susceptible to the effects of an infection. Symptoms of a microbial infection in infants may include vomiting and watery diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain.
Health Canada will monitor the company's recall and inform Canadians if new safety information becomes available.
Who is affected
Anyone who has bought or used these gripe water products for their baby.
Affected products
The recalled "Gripe Water – Alcohol And Preservative Free" products are labelled with the NPN 80080669 and are sold under the following brand names:
Atoma
Baby's Choice
Be Better
Equate
Life Brand
Personnelle
Pharmasave
Teddy's Choice
Western Family
What consumers should do
- Stop giving this product to your baby.
- Consult with your health care professional if your baby has used this product and you have concerns about their health. Symptoms of a microbial infection in infants may include vomiting and watery diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain.
- Return any unused product to the place of purchase.
- Contact RW Consumer Products Ltd. at 204-786-6873 if you have questions about the recall.
- Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709
Share this article