Information Update - RW Consumer Products Ltd. voluntarily recalls all lots of "Gripe Water - Alcohol And Preservative Free" because of microbial contamination

Ingesting a contaminated product may pose serious health risks. Microbial contamination typically increases the risk of infections, particularly within a vulnerable subpopulation such as infants. Infants have developing immune systems and, as a result, may be more susceptible to the effects of an infection. Symptoms of a microbial infection in infants may include vomiting and watery diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain.

Health Canada will monitor the company's recall and inform Canadians if new safety information becomes available.

Who is affected

Anyone who has bought or used these gripe water products for their baby.

Affected products

The recalled "Gripe Water – Alcohol And Preservative Free" products are labelled with the NPN 80080669 and are sold under the following brand names:

Atoma

Baby's Choice

Be Better

Equate

Life Brand

Personnelle

Pharmasave

Teddy's Choice

Western Family

What consumers should do

Stop giving this product to your baby.

Consult with your health care professional if your baby has used this product and you have concerns about their health. Symptoms of a microbial infection in infants may include vomiting and watery diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain.

Return any unused product to the place of purchase.

Contact RW Consumer Products Ltd. at 204-786-6873 if you have questions about the recall.

Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709