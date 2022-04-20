Apr 20, 2022, 10:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Health Risk
|
Company
|
NPN or
|
Lot
|
Expiry Date
|
Action
|
Fighting Spirit
|
Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
|
The Newfoundland Distillery Company
|
80097930
|
20136
47
53
54
55
|
2025-04
|
Product recalled by company
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
