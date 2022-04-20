Information Update - Health Canada warns about hand sanitizers that may pose health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Health Risk

Company

NPN or
DIN

Lot
Number

Expiry Date

Action
Taken

Fighting Spirit

Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels

The Newfoundland Distillery Company

80097930

20136

47

53

54

55

2025-04

Product recalled by company

