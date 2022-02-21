Information Update - Health Canada warns about hand sanitizers that may pose health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Health Risk

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number

Expiry Date

Action Taken

Alcohol Antiseptic 80% (v/v) Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer

Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels

Rock Spirits /  The Newfoundland Distillery Company

80098012

All

All

Product recalled by company

Fighting Spirit

Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels

The Newfoundland Distillery Company

80097930

20135

2022-05

Product recalled by company

Rapid Protectant Hand Sanitizer Gel

Not properly labelled (including missing risk statements and information for vulnerable population)

D&L Distribution and Logistic Services Inc.

80110818

C-19B

A2021

C-2021

2023-04

Product recalled by company

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

